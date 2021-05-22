Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Annamieka Conway, MD, has joined their team at Incline Village Community Hospital.

Dr. Conway specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. She is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.

Dr. Conway attended medical school at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, and completed her ophthalmology residency at UC Davis Eye Center. She is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

The office of Dr. Conway is located at the IVCH Lakeside Clinic at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6205.

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com .