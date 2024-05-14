Historic Chinatown in Truckee honored with new landmark plaque

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Friday, May 10, many Truckee residents gathered to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad and the unveiling of Truckee’s latest historical landmark, which recognizes the Chinese workers who built Truckee’s railway.

The plaque, which sits on Jibboom street, in front of the Truckee Jail Museum, recognizes two of Truckee’s Chinatowns.

A crowd of people gathered for the unveiling of Truckee’s newest historic landmark on Friday, May 10. Laney Griffo / Sierra Sun

Bernard Zimmerman, Chair of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, began the ceremony with some opening remarks about the history of the new landmark.

The Truckee Donner Historical Society applied for the landmark designation and the commission approved the application on June 13, 2023. Zimmerman said it was one of the most comprehensive and well researched applications the commission had received.

“I think it’s important to recognize that our history isn’t always pretty but it’s important.”

This Chinatown marks the fourth designation in the county which also includes Grass Valley, Nevada City and the Town of Washington.

Bernard Zimmerman, Chair of the Nevada County Historic Landmark Designation Commission spoke during the event. Laney Griffo / Sierra Sun

Zimmerman added that there are many more locations in Nevada County that represent an importance to the county’s Chinese community.

“I think it’s important to recognize that our history isn’t always pretty but it’s important,” said Carissa Cyr, who acts as the Nevada County Board of Supervisors liaison to the Historical Landmarks Commission.

Cyr spoke on behalf of Supervisor Hardy Bullock who was instrumental in making the landmark designation possible.

Town Councilmember Courtney Henderson also spoke at the ceremony.

“Something I think about a lot and we reflect on a lot at Town Hall is how we can preserve and honor our past while also preparing for our future,” Henderson said. “Today marks a truly momentous occasion.”

Councilmember Courtney Henderson spoke at the ceremony. Laney Griffo / Sierra Sun

“In making this designation, we honor the men and women who came before us, we honor the tireless work that they put in to help build this town and make it what it is today and we honor all of the sacrifices they made as well,” Henderson continued.

Finally, Alyce Wong, Chair of the Tahoe Forest Health District Board, spoke on the history of the Chinese experience in Truckee.

“As a daughter of a Chinese immigrant and a long-time resident of Truckee, it gives me great pleasure to be here to celebrate the landmark designation for the two Chinatowns that existed in Truckee from 1867 to 1888,” Wong said.

As Wong discussed the railroad’s history, a train engine blew its horn in the background, causing laughter from the crowd.

According to Wong, when job postings for the Transcontinental Railroad only brought in a few hundred white workers, far fewer than would be needed to complete the massive project, the director of the Central Pacific Railroad recommended hiring Chinese immigrants.

Truckee Donner Historical Society Greg Zirbel read the plaque’s text to the attendees. Laney Griffo / Sierra Sun

“At first, they said the Chinese were too weak for the dangerous and strenuous work of building a railroad but they had to relent, they had few other options,” said Wong. “The Chinese immigrants were absolutely critical in the construction of the railroad.”

She went on to say that despite their contributions, they were not well-paid or well-respected and many died because of the dangerous conditions.

“Today, we honor the Chinese community, an integral part of early Truckee,” said Wong.

The Truckee Donner Historical Society then revealed the plaque and club president Greg Zirbel read the text on the plaque.

To see the plaque text, visit the Truckee Jail Museum at 10142 Jibboom St, Truckee or visit https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/c140a2e3c6bf4d979e4c554496522d88 .

A full history of the Chinese community in Truckee can be found at the Museum of Truckee History at 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.