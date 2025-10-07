Jake’s on the Lake closing its doors with uncertain future ahead

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – For nearly 50 years, Jake’s on the Lake has been a fixture of Tahoe City’s waterfront – a place where locals and visitors have celebrated numerous sunsets over the lake. But after decades of serving as a cornerstone of the community, the restaurant’s future now hangs in the balance as property redevelopment plans and seasonal economic challenges converge.

One of the restaurant’s managing partners, Jeff Hill, who has been with Jake’s since 2012, confirmed that the business is set to close at the end of the month as lease negotiations with the property’s owner, MJD Capital Partners, continue. The restaurant hopes to reopen in May 2026 but won’t know until late winter whether that will be possible.

“We’re in negotiations that would close November 1 with the aspiration to be reopening in May of 2026,” said Hill.

Beyond the redevelopment, Hill points to the broader challenge of maintaining a sustainable year-round business in a region where seasonal populations drive demand.

“Jake’s makes its money in the summertime,” Hill added. “We lose money from November through May, and that’s the way it’s been for a long time. But when you’re nearing the end of a lease, it’s harder to justify that cycle.”

He said that if the restaurant is allowed to return, it would likely operate on a seasonal schedule, opening in May and closing in October – an arrangement that would allow Jake’s to focus on its most profitable months while aligning with the area’s workforce needs. Although, the restaurant won’t know until late winter whether that’s possible.

“The mountain needs employees in the winter, and we need them in the summer,” he said. “That balance could actually work well for everyone.”

The restaurant’s staff was notified shortly after Labor Day of the potential closure. The news has been emotional, he said, particularly for a team that views the restaurant as family. Hill also stated that while the possibility of relocation isn’t completely off the table, it would be difficult to recreate Jake’s legacy anywhere else.

“Jake’s is heritage. It’s history. People got married here, met here, even raised families through this place,” he said. “The story of this place is long and beautiful. It would be hard to imagine Jake’s in any other location and if you were to move it, it would lose that feeling.”

Despite the emotional toll, Hill remains optimistic about the possibility of reopening. A final decision is expected by March, which would give Jake’s a short runway to prepare for a May reopening – a process the restaurant is familiar with after years of ramping up for busy summer seasons.

For now, Jake’s will enter a period of pause. Equipment and furnishings will stay in place through the winter as negotiations continue.

Even with the uncertainty ahead, Hill said the focus is on gratitude for what Jake’s has meant to the community.

“If it is Jake’s time to officially be over, then what an incredible run,” he said. “We’re so grateful for everyone who’s been a part of it – employees, patrons, families. Everyone who’s helped make Jake’s what it is.”

With a closing party set for October 25 with live music from Ike & Martin, Jake’s on the Lake remains open through the end of the month, giving locals and visitors one last chance this season to enjoy its signature lakefront views – and to toast to nearly five decades of memories.

Jake’s on the Lake is located in the Boatworks Shopping Mall at 780 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For more information you can find them online at jakestahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-0188.