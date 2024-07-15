Lake Tahoe Lakeshore Resort on market for $29,500,000

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The iconic Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Lake Tahoe and the property’s adjacent acreage and structures are on the market for $29,500,000. The resort is in Tahoe Vista, California, and incorporates 21 acres within three distinctive Parcels.

“This is one of the rarest opportunities I have seen come to market in my career,” said Mike Dunn, Listing Agent with Chase International Real Estate. “Three acres on the lake with two additional parcels totaling 21 acres is unheard of in Lake Tahoe. It creates an unbelievable opportunity for the property’s future owners.”

The lakefront resort property includes a 32-unit hotel, a four-bedroom residence on 275 feet of sandy beach and three buoys; all are included with its 3.2 acres of lakefront real estate with panoramic views of the lake and the surrounding High Sierra.

Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort Provided

Adjacent to the resort is a 5.9-acre mix-use site with multiple family dwellings, RV connections, bathrooms, and a commercial ice cream shop. Its additional 12.12 acres of forested land are included, offering the potential for additional recreational opportunities to complement the resort.

“Throughout the years, our family resort has been admired for its stunning views, fine sandy beaches, and Old-World hospitality,” said Alex Mourelatos. “Today, we welcome the opportunity for someone to continue our welcoming spirit and own a true piece of paradise.”

For over 50 years, the Mourelatos family has been the heartbeat of the property and has welcomed visitors from around the world. The resort has been renovated over the years to attain its impressive ratings and has been an integral partner in the North Shore’s community and tourism history. “The resort is a gem within itself,” said Mourelatos. “The bonus is the expansive acreage across the street, which provides a rare and unparalleled opportunity to enhance our parent’s vision of offering a complete destination for generations to enjoy for years to come,”

Property History

The lakefront property was established in 1942 by Thomas James, a prominent property owner on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore. For over thirty years, the property was known as James Lakeshore Resort. Its owners welcomed visitors from around the globe to enjoy its quiet location and magnificent setting. In March of 1978, Andreas and Mary Mourelatos purchased the property and named it after their Greek heritage, “Mourelatos (Moh-ray-la-tos) Lakeshore Resort.” With Andreas’ professional architectural vision and Mary’s keen eye for design and loving touch, the property was continually improved and gained recognition for its warm Greek-style hospitality and endless care. Today, Andreas’ and Mary’s children continue to extend the same as they continue their parent’s dream and vision to be the hosts of one of America’s most welcoming and treasured destinations.

For more information about the resort, visit http://www.tahoelakefrontresort.com . For more details about the listing, contact Mike Dunn, mdunn@chaseinternational.com or call (775) 901-6633. Listing Agent CA BRE# 1916007.