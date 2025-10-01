Larry Lawrence receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the LRE® Fall Conference in Coronado, Calif. 

Larry Lawrence won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the LRE Fall Conference in Coronado, Calif in September.

CORONADO, Calif – Principal broker and CEO of Lawrence Realty, Larry Lawrence, was honored at the LRE® Fall Conference in Coronado, CA with the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented twice annually to industry-leading, longtime members of the LRE® network, Larry was selected for this honor to commend his many achievements, and his unwavering dedication to his company and community.

Larry Lawrence has been a fixture in Olympic Valley, California, luxury real estate since 1974. He began his career becoming a licensed realtor in 1974, a broker in 1977, and established Lawrence Realty in 1985. With decades of real estate experience used to guide clients through transactions, refined negotiating skills and distinct attention to detail, Larry repeatedly earns the trust of his clients and respect of his peers.

Arriving in California as a graduate of Northern Illinois University, Larry transitioned to a local and fully immersed himself in the mountain lifestyle and real estate community years ago. He has served on a variety of local boards, participated in important community conversations and is proud of the Olympic legacy that put Olympic Valley, and the stunning Lake Tahoe, on the world map.

Lawrence Realty is a family owned and operated California real estate business deeply rooted in Olympic Valley, also serving the surrounding communities within North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Chiara Gajar, his daughter joined him in 1998, creating “A Father Daughter Team”. Ron Gajar, Chiara’s husband, joined the family business in 2005. Larry, Chiara and Ron each contribute their own strengths resulting in a dynamic, well-rounded team. Lawrence Realty is an integral part of the community, not only as involved individuals, but also as a first-class real estate company.

Over the years, Lawrence Realty has worked with numerous executives and employees from some of the nation’s top corporations. These business connections have become an extensive referral network resulting in repeat business and continuous referrals. In addition to their own networking efforts, Larry has been a dedicated member of the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate network for over 17 years.

“Larry has always been an integral part of the network, selflessly sharing his wisdom and experience with fellow members. We are thrilled to present this prestigious honor to someone so deserving, who has given so much of his time and talent to growing his business, his community and to our network,” said Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate President Meghan Barry.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, Lawrence Realty has been recognized for “Best Mobile App” in 2013, “Most Innovative Marketing Technique” in 2016, and a “Significant Sale” in 2017. In addition, Larry marked a milestone by receiving the “Billionaire’s Club” Award in 2023.

For more information about Larry Lawrence and Lawrence Realty, please visit: http://www.LawrenceRealty.com

For more information about the LRE® Fall Conference, please visit: http://www.LuxuryRealEstate.com/Coronado