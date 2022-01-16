Library loop: Tahoe, Truckee libraries expand services beyond public hours

Libraries around Tahoe and Truckee continue to find ways to expand services beyond public hours by offering instant online library card registration, streaming movies, and virtual programs. The Incline Village Library also offers weekend access to the public meeting room and will soon launch the Library To Go lending kiosk. Library To Go is like a vending machine for books where children and adults can choose and check out their next great read, even when the library is closed.

Washoe County Library System Director Jeff Scott says, ““We are thrilled to be able to provide 24/7 library services at the Incline Village Library through our new library bookmachine. This book vending machine can hold over 200 books and provides a variety of materials for all ages. One of the top needs as identified by our strategic planning process was access to books and access to a variety of books.”

How does Library To Go work? “You scan your library card, make your book selection, and retrieve your book. It is that simple,” says Scott.

A painful part of the pandemic for libraries was having to close the doors when patrons needed library materials and services the most. However, the situation encouraged many people to use the library virtually. Thousands of new users signed up for instant online library cards while ebook and audiobook checkouts increased by 20%. The library events staff also started offering virtual storytimes and educational programs. Now patrons expect more of the library to be available when they need it.

With the prevalence of remote work and the need to get together whether in person, virtually, or hybrid, the library’s public meeting room is much needed by the community. The Incline Village Library meeting room has key card access that allows users to enter or exit the meeting before or after the library’s public hours. Recently, the library extended that access to weekends.

“The library decided to offer weekend access to the meeting room space to better serve the community even when the library is closed,” says Incline Village Librarian Amanda McPhaill. “The space can be used by groups or individuals on their schedule and when it’s most convenient for them.” Meeting room amenities include wifi, tables and chairs, a TV monitor, and hybrid meeting equipment.

With innovations like an instant online library card application, weekend meeting room access, and now a Library To Go kiosk with 24/7 access to books for all ages, libraries around Tahoe and Truckee can offer more access and services when the public needs it.

Incline Village

Address: 845 Alder Ave. Incline Village. Phone: 775-832-4130

Baby Story Time every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Best for kids 0-18 months. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Toddler Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Best for kids 18 months – 3 years. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Virtual Reality Studio every 1st & 3rd Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Kings Beach Library

Address: 301 Secline Street Kings Beach. Phone: 530-546-2021

Feb. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. “Novel Ideas Book Club” – discussing “The Color of Water: a black man’s tribute to his white mother” by James McBride. New members welcome! (Alternates location between Kings Beach and Tahoe City)

Pick up a “Craft to Go”. A new children’s craft each week. Packaged up with most of the materials you will need to make a fun craft.

In-house activities include: scavenger hunt, I spy display, winter Bingo, and viewing watercolors by local artist Jenny Antonucci.

Stop by and build a snowman in our side yard. A free book for all participants – courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

North Tahoe High School

Address: 2945 Polaris Rd, Tahoe City 96145

Laker Book Club will be starting their winter book club selection this month. Each student will be reading a book of their choice and will then present a book talk to the club. Video recordings of these book talks will be available on the North Tahoe High School Library website for all students to view and get ideas for their next book!

Finals week Jan. 18 to 21. The library will be open for an additional study hall period during the school day on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and after school all week as usual.

Tahoe City Library

Address: 740 North Lake Blvd Tahoe City. Phone: 530-583-3382

Feb. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. “Novel Ideas Book Club” – discussing “The Color of Water: a black man’s tribute to his white mother” by James McBride. New members welcome! ! (Alternates location between Kings Beach and Tahoe City) February is at the Kings Beach Library.

Pick up a “Craft to Go”. A new children’s craft each week. Packaged up with most of the materials you will need to make a fun craft.

Make a wall poem, play wall Boggle, winter bingo, and participate in our snow critter scavenger hunt. All in-house activities.

Stop by and check out our local artist displays. Mandalas by local artist Nicole Stirling and Wood Art by Shadowpine Woodworks.

