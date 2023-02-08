New location, lineup set, tickets on sale soon for 6th Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tickets go on sale next week for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, a two-day event this summer at Palisades Tahoe.

The location was recently changed from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Stateline where it was held last year to the North Shore for “strictly date related” reasons, event organizers said.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to expand the annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival to a two-day event at our new home at Palisades Tahoe,” said Paul Reder, founder and co-owner of the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival and president of PR Entertainment, Inc. in Zephyr Cove. “The decision to move the event from South to North Shore was strictly date related and our ability to secure our headliners who were routing on specific dates to the Lake Tahoe Region. We continue to enjoy a great relationship with the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, and hope to work with them on other concert opportunities in the future.

“PR Entertainment, Inc has been producing festivals, concerts and event in the Lake Tahoe Basin since 2003, and is the parent company for Bass Camp Festival, Tahoe Heartbeat Festival, and Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond Festival.”

Reder is also co-owner of The Loft Theatre-Lounge-Dining in the Heavenly Village.

The lineup was recently announced for the July 22-23 festival, including headliners Rebelution and Stick Figure. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Performers for Saturday, July 22, include Tribal Seeds, Hirie, The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Pipe down and headlined by Rebelution.

On Sunday, July 23, the stage will feature Pepper, Dispatch, J Boog, Iya Terra, The Elovators, Claire Wright with the event capped off by Stick Figure.

6th Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival flyer

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.