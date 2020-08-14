TDPUD provided 77% renewable energy in June

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled board meeting on Aug. 5, and received an update from General Manager & CEO Rem Scherzinger regarding the district’s customer current energy and water usage, resource management, finances, operations, and overall utility industry activities.

Highlights include:

TDPUD provided the community with 77% renewable electricity in June reflecting strong performance of wind and other renewable resources in the electric resource portfolio;

TDPUD has experienced some electric outages over the last month, the most recent ones impacting Tahoe Donner and Donner Lake were caused by an animal getting into our electric equipment and a more significant NV Energy transmission outage. Necessary wildfire mitigation safety practices are also causing longer outages during wildfire season; and

TDPUD is embarking on a comprehensive strategic planning effort that will involve the Board, staff, and community.

Board actions during the meeting included: Awarding a contract for the AC street Paving Project for a total amount not to exceed $95,000; approval of an increase to the 2020 annual procurement authority for Schneider Electric from $40,000 to $50,000; adoption of Resolution 2020-20 authorizing the TDPUD to participate in the Coldstream BOLD program; approval of an amendment to the Coldstream Development and Reimbursement Agreement with Coldstream Properties, LLC; and approval of the Minutes of the July 15, 2020 Board meeting.

Information about Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, livestreaming, and archived video can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/departments/board-of-directors/board-meetings.