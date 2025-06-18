Martis Valley Lodge to open July 1 following major rebranding and renovation

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A familiar Truckee hotel is getting a new identity this summer. After months of construction and a full rebrand, the former Hampton Inn & Suites will reopen July 1 as Martis Valley Lodge, joining Hilton’s Tapestry Collection—a move management says will better align with local character and guest expectations.

The 109-room property, now managed by Schulte Hospitality Group for owner JMA Ventures, has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation since April. The redesign was led by Atwater Inc. Studio and includes expanded social spaces, upgraded suites, a new restaurant concept, and other amenities aimed at balancing boutique charm with resort-level comfort.

Originally built in 2005, the hotel operated as a Hampton Inn for nearly two decades. General Manager Kyle Overacker said the transition to the Tapestry brand allows for more flexibility in how the property is styled and operated—something the Hampton model didn’t offer.

“Every Tapestry is going to be unique and different in its own way,” Overacker said. “We’ve been able to build a hotel and restaurant our guests will truly love.”

Renovations include a redesigned bar and lounge, refinished pool and spa, library area, new fitness center, and a full-service restaurant called Trailhead Social, which will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guest rooms were overhauled with upgraded beds, espresso machines in every room and suite, and larger TVs—55 inches with Hilton Connected Room access. About a third of the rooms are suites, several designed for families or groups, with features like bunk beds and fireplaces.

Photo of double-queen junior suite. Provided / ERPR

“We’re positioned to provide guests great experiences when visiting Truckee,” Overacker said. “We’re excited to be able to offer a comfortable, relaxing, modern, updated hotel and restaurant that is true to the area.”

The new design also emphasizes group and family travelers. The former meeting space has been converted into additional lounge space with shuffleboard, fireplaces, and a library area meant for social gathering.

“A space like this is great in the evenings and on weekends when families or couples are staying with us,” Overacker said. “They want a place to relax, grab a quick bite to eat, a refreshing beverage, spend quality time with each other, play games, talk, and reflect on the day.”

The hotel will also offer grab-and-go options in a new market area and water refill stations in line with the “Truckee Mountain Filtered” initiative. A Life Fitness center with Peloton and cardio equipment is also part of the upgrade.

The rebranding marks the first major hotel transformation in Truckee in several years. Overacker said the local business community has responded positively, seeing it as an upgrade that could benefit the entire hospitality sector.

The lodge’s proximity to downtown Truckee, Northstar California Resort, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport positions it as a convenient base for visitors exploring the Tahoe region.

“We saw a unique opportunity to elevate the hospitality experience in Truckee,” Overacker said. “Martis Valley Lodge will fill the gap between limited-service hotels and luxury resorts, offering a sophisticated yet approachable retreat for both leisure and corporate travelers.”

Local partnerships with companies like Drink Coffee Do Stuff and Truckee Brewing Company aim to infuse a sense of place into the guest experience.

The hotel’s grand opening is scheduled for July 1.

“I honestly cannot wait until we welcome our first guests!” Overacker said.