Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties residential burn permit requirement lifted

AUBURN, Calif. – Effective Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 8 a.m. residential burn permits in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties may no longer be required. CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes advises residents they may begin open burning on permissible burn days. Non-residential air quality burn permits are required, contact your local air district regarding burn permits.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire always. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn MUST verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting:

Nevada & Sierra Counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.

Northern Sierra’s burn day website: https://www.myairdistrict.com/burn-day-status

Or call (530) 274-7928

Yuba County – Feather River Air Quality Management District: (530) 741-6299

https://www.fraqmd.org/burn-day-status Agricultural Burn number is 530-701-7462

Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876).

Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday

Pile Burning Requirements

Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, milled wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do NOT burn on windy days.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire always.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards.

State, Federal, and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at http://www.fire.ca.gov .