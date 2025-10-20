‘No Kings’ protest draws hundreds in Truckee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

‘No Kings’ protestors in Truckee. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Music drifted down Donner Pass Road as families pushed strollers, dogs wagged their tails and a line of costumed protesters walked through Truckee on Saturday afternoon. Beneath bright fall skies, hundreds gathered with handmade signs and flags for the town’s latest “No Kings” demonstration — one of thousands that unfolded across the country this weekend.

The local protest was part of a national day of action that drew an estimated 7 million people to more than 2,700 events in all 50 states. The coordinated demonstrations aimed to highlight growing public concern over what participants view as threats to democracy and authoritarian tendencies in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Reading the news can make you feel very hopeless,” said one of the Truckee protest organizers, who asked to remain anonymous. “But being around people who share similar attitudes and beliefs gives hope.”

That is what inspired her to organize weekly “No Kings” protests since January, typically smaller gatherings of residents who meet every Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. in downtown Truckee. However, this Saturday’s event drew a far larger crowd than usual, featuring music, costumes and signs calling for “democracy, not monarchy.”

‘No Kings’ protestor in Truckee. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Many participants donned inflatable costumes — a nod to a viral video that showed a Portland protester in a frog costume being pepper-sprayed through the suit’s air vent by federal agents.

While the “No Kings” movement has been celebrated by supporters as a defense of democratic values, some Republican leaders have criticized the protests. House Speaker Mike Johnson called them the work of “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the Antifa people.”

Despite the political divisions, Truckee’s demonstration remained peaceful. The mood was upbeat — children held signs, musicians played lively rhythms, dancers in traditional attire spun through the crowd, and people shared snacks and water.

“I love this country,” said Celia Sutton, a Truckee community member. “And I want to fight for our democracy.”