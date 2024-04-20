North Tahoe High School’s swimming team makes waves with impressive performances

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – North Tahoe High School’s swimming team is making headlines this season with their outstanding performances, despite facing challenges like traveling to practice four days a week and juggling academics, extracurriculars, and sports. As of today, with four meets under their belt, the team proudly announces that 85% of their athletes have achieved a regional cut.

“It is great to watch them cheer each other on and support both schools. It captures the true community vibe we strive for,” Jill Whisler, Coach of the North Tahoe Swim team, said.

All of the boys swimming athletes have made the regional cut. What’s even more inspiring is the number of athletes who have returned to swimming after years away from the sport. Many of them started at Granlibakken and are now back in the water after a decade, rekindling their passion for swimming and contributing to the team’s success.

Despite the lack of a school pool at North Tahoe, the team utilizes the Incline Village Recreation Pool for their practices. They share this space with the Incline Village High School swimming team, fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition among the swimmers. This unique arrangement has created a fun atmosphere where almost 40 swimmers train together, supporting each other and promoting sportsmanship between the schools.

Provided / North Tahoe High School

Team Captain Rayna McAndrews encapsulates the team’s spirit with the motto, “Be a mermaid.” And John Lanza adds a touch of humor with his catchphrase, “Eat my bubbles.”

Recent standout performances include Kaileigh Ogilvy dropping eight seconds in two events and Dexter Vastine shaving off four seconds in the 100 breaststroke.

Furthermore, 11 of North Tahoe’s athletes are ranked in the top 25 of the 3A Northern Region, including Lola Williams, Kayden Watts, Rayna McAndrews, Maren Plumb, Kaileigh Ogilvy, Rowin Springsteel, John Lanza, Daniel Bauer, Josh Williams, Dexter Vastine, and Kai Gogolewski.

As the season progresses, the team is gearing up for the upcoming regionals and invites everyone to cheer them on. Mark your calendars for the Truckee swim meet on May 3 at 2 p.m. at the Truckee Rec Pool, featuring teams from South Tahoe, Truckee, North Tahoe, and North Valleys. Additionally, don’t miss the regionals on May 10 at 3 p.m. at the Carson Aquatic Center in Carson, where the top eight times will compete for positions to advance to states in Vegas on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m.