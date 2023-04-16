North Tahoe Preservation Alliance to host meeting discussing over development

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. – Tahoe Preservation Alliance invites you to their first meeting in response to Placer County and TRPA’s proposed Tahoe Basin Area Plan code amendments.

We’ve heard the pitch from TRPA, the County, Developers, and special interests in plenty of forums. This is a unique opportunity for those concerned with the urbanization of the North Shore and those who may have unanswered questions. Do you have concerns about TRPA’s and Placer County’s proposed code changes and new attempts to tax residents/tourists?:

Increased Height (66′)

Density (3 units/lot)

Coverage (reduced side and front setbacks allowing larger structures)

500′ long continuous walls

Condos in the Town Center on SR 28

Ridgeline development

No parking requirement for multi-family units

Food trucks next to competing businesses.

Lack of environmental cumulative analysis (13 projects currently on the books)

No capacity analysis for the Tahoe basin (15 million visitors/yr and growing)

Increased recreational pressure and demands (East shore trail etc/new 250 space parking lot at Hwy 50/SR28)

Limitless Ski Area pass sales creating traffic gridlock.

No real cumulative traffic analysis or mitigations (the Biltmore project alone will add 2880/cars/day)

Inadequate reduction in the number of Short-Term Rentals (3900 currently allowed in Placer)

No onsite workforce housing required of large employers (ski areas, Improvement Districts)

Project permits that are continuously extended (endlessly) on favored TRPA projects (such as Tahoe Inn, Biltmore, Ferrari/Crown, Kings Beach Redevelopment) creating area blight and areas out of BMP conformance for the last 12 yrs.

TRPA’s 7-7-7 plan will require $7m/yr. from public/private for transit projects. Tahoe Prosperity Center (unelected non-profit entity) is looking for $677k first year monies and $40m/yr thereafter. https://envisiontahoe.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/JUNE-2022_Prosperity-Playbook_Web.pdf (pg.70)

The meeting will be held at the North Tahoe Event Center on Friday, April 21 at 5:30-7 p.m.

About: North Tahoe Preservation Alliance (NTPA) is a nonprofit 501 C4 established in 2007 and dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and rural character of North Lake Tahoe. Hopefully we will answer most of your questions. Give us your suggestions. Tell us what should be done. Sign up for our emails, sign our petition on http://www.NTPAC.org . Let us know what you’d like to do to help. There is a great cost to silence. Let’s promote sensible redevelopment, workforce housing and truly affordable housing that doesn’t harm the Lake or trap us in our homes.

Source: North Tahoe Preservation Alliance