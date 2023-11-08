Northstar Community Service District GM announces retirement; Mike Geary to be appointed Assistant GM

NORTHSTAR, Calif. – After two decades of dedicated service to the Northstar Community Services District, General Manager Mike Staudenmayer has announced his retirement effective in December 2024. Staudenmayer made this announcement during the NCSD’s monthly Board Meeting, marking the end of a remarkable career that has left an indelible impact on the Northstar community and the services provided.

Staudenmayer joined the NCSD in 2004 with a mission to support the planning and construction of various critical infrastructure projects, including water, sewer, road, fire protection, and trail systems. Over the course of his tenure, he has achieved far more than his initial mandate. Staudenmayer is credited with spearheading significant projects, such as the construction of the Martis Valley Trail, a five-mile paved Class I bike trail connecting Truckee and Northstar and the successful implementation of the community’s robust Forest Fuels Management Program.

His leadership resulted in the treatment of over 2,000 acres to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire. He has also played a significant role in advancing the planning and permitting of what is anticipated to be the region’s first wood utilization facility that will convert hazardous forest fuels into renewable heat energy for the Northstar Village.

Reflecting on his remarkable career, Staudenmayer noted, “It has been a privilege to serve the Northstar community and be a part of its growth and development. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I have full confidence in the continued success of the District under new leadership.”

Staudenmayer also played a pivotal role in overseeing the planning, design, and construction of municipal services necessary to support the development of Northstar’s $1 billion real-estate development, including the Village at Northstar, the Ritz Carlton complex, and several Highlands and Village neighborhoods. New District facilities, including two drinking water wells, a 1-MGD micro-filtration water treatment plant, an expanded corporation yard, Highlands fire station and a new Administration building, were built to support the growing community. Staudenmayer also led the District’s acquisition of the Martis Valley Water System serving the rapidly growing communities of Lahontan, Martis Camp, Schaffers Mill and Hopkins Village.

In recent years, Staudenmayer has been instrumental in working closely with property owners to explore reasonable and affordable wildfire insurance alternatives, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the fiscal sustainability and well-being of Northstar property owners.

Looking toward the future, Mike Geary, currently serving as the General Manager at the Olympic Valley Public Service District, is set to return to NCSD in April 2024, taking on the role of Assistant General Manager. Geary, who previously worked at NCSD for six years as their Director of Public Works, expressed excitement about this new opportunity and acknowledged the bittersweet feeling of leaving the high-performing team he helped build at OVPSD over the last 12½ years.

He stated, “I am fortunate to be able to look forward to returning to Northstar while looking back at a rewarding career at OVPSD.”

The Olympic Valley Public Service District has initiated the recruitment process for a new General Manager to oversee its water and sewer systems, as well as its Fire Department, with expectations of selecting a new GM by the beginning of the new year.

As the NCSD bids farewell to Staudenmayer, it anticipates a seamless transition under the leadership of Geary and remains committed to the continued growth and well-being of the Northstar community.

For more information about the Northstar Community Services District and its future endeavors, please visit https://www.northstarcsd.org .