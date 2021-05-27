Charles Marier

Provided Photo

Charles Marier

October 30, 1934 – March 28, 2021

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of long-time Tahoe resident, Chuck Marier, on March 28, 2021.

Charles Robert Marier, was born October 30, 1934, to parents Fred and Mary Marier, in Saratoga, Wyoming. He was the eighth of nine children. He and his siblings moved to Glide, Oregon after the passing of his parents to be raised by his eldest brother, Jim. It was here he met the love of his life, Ada Hubbard. Highschool sweethearts, they were married in 1955 and would have celebrated 66 years together on May 1st. They had two children, Fred and Becky, and remained in Oregon until 1963 when they moved to Tahoe City, CA where Chuck worked with his brother Ernie.

He was a master equipment operator and before too long started his own company: Charles Marier Loader Service, an excavation and snow removal business. His rock walls were works of art; he fit rocks together like puzzle pieces. Evidence of his abilities can still be seen around Tahoe, from riprap walls along Bliss State Park, to the landscaping rock work at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Chuck and Ada operated the business until 2006. After selling the business they became “snowbirds,” leaving for Arizona to meet family and friends when the snow began to fly, or as soon as Chuck could convince Ada.

From fly fishing on the Truckee, to snowshoeing to find the perfect Christmas tree, Chuck loved Tahoe and everything it had to offer. He loved hunting, camping, and sports of all kinds. A champion horseshoe player, not only did he dominate the neighborhood tournaments, but was also known as the “California Ringer” by his Arizona gang. Over the years he enjoyed coaching many of Fred’s youth baseball teams. Later in life they enjoyed playing softball together. He played in the Tahoe City fast pitch softball league until he was 60 and was often seen in the street throwing around a ball or shooting hoops with the grandkids long after that.

Family and friends meant the world to Chuck. His door was always open, and he welcomed young and old, over the years. After retirement, Chuck’s true joy was traveling. He especially enjoyed traveling with Ada and dear friends and family all over North America. Always kind, he was often seen helping a stranger stuck in the snow or knocking out an icy berm for a neighbor. But, it’s his big, friendly smile that most will remember.

Chuck is proceeded in death by his parents, in-laws William and Laura Hubbard, siblings Julia, Jim, Mildred, Margie, Ernie, and Audrey. He is survived by his wife Ada, son Fred (Linda) Marier, daughter Becky Hoops, and five grandchildren: Natalee, Kyle and Samantha Marier; Emily Hoops (Keith Jewett), and Ethan Hoops; sisters Jeanne Bonnell, and Afton Hayes, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services to be held at 11:00am, June 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 390 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, Burial following at Trail’s End Cemetery.