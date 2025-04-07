Produce Plus: A family legacy embraces AI to stay ahead

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – For decades, Produce Plus has been a cornerstone of the Lake Tahoe community, supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to local schools, restaurants, and resorts. From the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District to high-end dining establishments like Smoke Door, Edgewood Resort, Renaissance, and Atlantis, the family-run business has built a reputation for quality and service.

Founded by Bob Habeger, who now operates the company alongside his grandsons, Produce Plus has remained committed to sourcing the freshest ingredients while adapting to an ever-evolving industry. However, as the business has grown, so too have the challenges—rising costs, unpredictable weather, and the increasing demand for fast, accurate deliveries. To navigate these hurdles, Produce Plus has turned to artificial intelligence, streamlining operations while preserving the personal touch that has made them a local staple.

Until recently, Produce Plus handled orders manually. Customers would call, email, or leave voicemails, and the head of sales spent hours each night sorting through messages and faxing orders—a tedious, time-consuming process prone to errors.

Now, Choco AI automates the entire workflow. It captures orders from voicemail, email, text, and other channels, converting them into digital entries that seamlessly integrate into Produce Plus’s ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system. The AI recognizes different accents and speaking styles—essential in the food industry, where many workers are non-native English speakers. It even learns over time, so when a regular says, “Give me what I had last time,” the AI understands exactly what to do.

This technology has reduced errors, saved at least an hour per day, and freed up the team to focus on customer relationships. “Instead of having my head salespeople in the office handwriting things out, we’re getting a chance to actually go out and see people,” Habeger said. Choco AI has transformed order management from a tedious task into an efficient, automated process, allowing Produce Plus to focus on what truly matters—customer service.

Habeger’s journey into the produce business began in 1992 after downsizing ended his career in sales. A chance introduction to a local supplier led him to an industry that would become his life’s work. Though initially outbid on a company purchase, Habeger and his wife, Vickie, saw an opportunity and launched Produce Plus in early 1993.

In the beginning, Habeger handled everything—ordering, driving, and delivering produce in his station wagon to just 12 clients. Word of mouth quickly spread, and the company expanded. Today, Produce Plus serves 82 restaurants and operates a fleet of trucks making frequent runs to Sacramento for fresh goods. Since adopting AI, the company has more than doubled in size, growing from five employees and a handful of trucks to 11 trucks and a robust team.

Despite technological advancements, Habeger remains committed to his core values: quality, community, and trust. “I like to know the farmer. I like to know where it comes from,” he said. His drivers act as personal shoppers for chefs, ensuring they receive precisely what they need.

He also emphasizes the importance of supporting the local economy. “When they buy from us, everything stays here. I’ve got 20 families that live in Kings Beach who depend on us.”

Habeger has witnessed decades of industry change, but AI represents a particularly transformative shift. “You got to understand that when I started, I didn’t have a pager. So we’ve come quite a ways,” he said. Yet, for all the innovation, his mission remains the same: delivering high-quality produce while strengthening community ties.

Looking ahead, Habeger sees continued expansion while staying true to the company’s long-standing principles. “It changes day to day, and it’s always exciting.” After nearly five decades in the business, Produce Plus continues to evolve—embracing technology while keeping its heart firmly rooted in the community it serves.