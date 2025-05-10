Prosser Firewise to host Wildfire Education Day for local homeowners

TRUCKEE, Calif. – With wildfire season fast approaching, Prosser Firewise is inviting residents of Prosser Lakeview and Prosser Woods Estates to attend a neighborhood Firewise Education Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 11526 Ida Way in Truckee.

This educational event is designed to help homeowners better understand how to prepare their properties and families for wildfire emergencies. Attendees will receive practical information on both wildfire prevention and evacuation readiness, along with resources to take meaningful action.

During the event, community members will hear from two town officials, James Blattler from the Town of Truckee Office of Emergency Services and Brittany Sheldon-Dooley from Truckee Fire Protection District (“TFPD”). The presentations will address evacuations and in particular:

Shelter and repopulation protocols

How to prepare for wildfire before an evacuation order

Red Flag days

Defensible space and home hardening inspections

TFPD will also provide materials on reflective home addresses and wildfire readiness.

Prosser Firewise is a neighborhood-led initiative committed to improving wildfire preparedness and resilience in the Prosser Lakeview and Prosser Woods Estates communities. The upcoming Education Day offers a valuable opportunity for residents to take proactive steps toward safeguarding their homes and contributing to the safety of the entire neighborhood.

For more information about Firewise efforts in Prosser, visit prosser-firewise.org