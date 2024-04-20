Scotty Lapp skate park presentation set for April 24
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Scotty Lapp Foundation will present a plan to build the Scotty Lapp Memorial Skatepark on district-owned land at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s April 24 meeting.
It is currently a dog park on Grove Street in Tahoe City.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the district office at 11603 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.
The foundation exists to promote and sponsor projects that foster Scotty’s positivity and love of life by making skiing, snowboarding, and skateboarding more accessible.
“We don’t want anyone to ever forget him,” said Amy and Jason Lapp on the foundation’s website. “We want people to remember him, so let’s build something special together.”
To sign the petition, go to https://www.change.org/p/help-us-bring-the-scotty-lapp-memorial-skatepark-to-tahoe-city-california
To watch the live stream, go to https://ttctv.org/live-meeting/tahoe-truckee-unified-school-district/
For more information on
Scotty Lapp Foundation, go to https://scottylapp.org/
