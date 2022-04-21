 Snow day for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Snow day for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

News News |

Staff reports

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced a snow day for area schools Thursday.

All schools are closed and all school activities are canceled, unless notified otherwise, the district stated on its website.

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more