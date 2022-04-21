Snow day for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced a snow day for area schools Thursday.
All schools are closed and all school activities are canceled, unless notified otherwise, the district stated on its website.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Snow day for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced a snow day for area schools Thursday.