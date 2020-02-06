Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Rob Leri retiring from Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Rob Leri, superintendent and chief learning officer for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, has announced his retirement.

“At last night’s board meeting, following a rewarding 33 years in public education, I announced my retirement,” Leri said in a Thursday statement. “It has been my privilege to serve our school district and the entire Tahoe Truckee Community for the past eight-plus years. I am proud of the growth and accomplishments of our students, staff members, and our larger community. Together, we have accomplished a great deal and our student success is a reflection of the great work underway.”

Among the achievements during Leri’s eight-year term highlighted by school board President Kim Szczurek were: implementing Pathways 2020, the district’s comprehensive strategic plan; creating smaller class sizes across the district; renewing a local parcel tax that brings $5.6 million to classrooms each year; graduating 96% of students — including an increase from 83% to 91% among Hispanic students; increasing mental health support through more counselors, a wellness program and community partnerships; and developing and implementing a facilities master plan to address safety, security, infrastructure, and alignment of facilities’ needs with educational goals with the successful passage Measures E and U to fund the upgrades.

“While Dr. Leri’s retirement will bring a significant loss to our school district and our community, our board has a detailed plan we will be implementing right away to begin the search for a new superintendent chief learning officer,” Szczurek said in a statement. “We also have a strong leadership team in place who have grown a great deal under Dr. Leri’s leadership. … While a new superintendent will have big shoes to fill, I’m confident we can find the right person to continue to build on the great work we’ve accomplished over the past eight years, and our students will continue to thrive.”

Leri, who was hired by the district in 2012, said his retirement will be effective in July.

“I am extremely grateful for the incredible support the board has provided me, both personally and professionally, these past eight years,” Leri said in a statement. “I am confident in their ability to implement an effective process to find a new superintendent chief learning officer for the school district. … Thank you for working together as a community to support outstanding teaching and learning for our kids and helping us provide strong social-emotional support for students and their families. It has been an honor to be a part of this district and to play a role in what I think has been phenomenally successful eight years.”