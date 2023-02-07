Tahoe Expedition Academy to launch ‘Disrupting Education (by design)’ symposium, workshop

Students can choose an elective, including a class all about wildflowers.

Provided / TEA

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Expedition Academy has been designing and delivering a unique version of experiential learning, called Constructive Adversity, since 2011. In doing so, they are changing how, where, and why students learn by embracing authentic challenges and failure as the best teachable moments. But the vision for the school, just like for its students, has always been to have a positive impact beyond its Lake Tahoe campus.

Now, TEA is thrilled to announce it is launching a new Disrupting Education (by design) Symposium and Professional Development Workshop designed to update education to ensure students in Pk-12th grades across the country can thrive in today’s complex, fast-paced world.

This year’s Disrupting Education (by design) Symposium theme is Failure by Design and will focus on how educators can (and should) use authentic challenges, real-world experiences and failure to create relevant, meaningful, and engaging learning opportunities for their students. The event includes one night of speakers, open to the public, as well as a three-day collaborative professional development workshop for educators. The goal of the Summer 2023 Symposium is to send participants away with new connections and the inspiration and know-how to bring learning to life for their students through more engaging, relevant and equitable approaches to learning.

10th graders at Tahoe Expedition Academy took a trip Washington D.C.

Provided / TEA

TEA will launch this immersive experience on its beautiful Martis Campus in Truckee from July 9-13. The goal is to host between 16 and 20 educators representing a variety of subject areas and grade levels from a diverse range of schools in the region and beyond.

The workshop includes:

• Expert speakers on real world, service and experiential learning

• Differentiated instruction and workshops led by working teachers and experts

• One-on-one online support for the 2023-24 school year for all participants.

• Food and beverages provided, including light breakfast, snacks, lunches and two dinners

• A “Challenge by Choice” adventure activity to experience some of the best outdoor activities the Tahoe area has to offer

Thanks to a generous grant from the Martis Camp Foundation, TEA is offering five full scholarships to teachers in the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District on a first-come-first-served basis. Educators interested in this opportunity can find more information and should register @ http://www.disrupting-education.org . Open enrollment for the program is March 1 – April 30, and the cost is $1,200 per participant. Scholarship award winners will be announced on May 1.