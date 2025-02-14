Tahoe Inn planned to come down sooner than expected

The Tahoe Inn's demolition to come sooner than expected after a TRPA meeting on Jan. 22, 2025.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Tahoe Inn is planned to come down sooner than anticipated after the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency swept the blighted building’s fate into decisions regarding Homewood Mountain Resort’s Master Plan Amendments.

“I’ve been calling for five years that I’ve been in office that it needs to come down,” Placer County representative, Cindy Gustafson, said at the agency’s Governing Board meeting Jan. 22, where the master plan amendments were on the table. A handful of residents echoed her sentiment in comment.

“We hear the community and obviously you loud and clear here,” Homewood representative, Ryan Porter of JMA Ventures (one of Homewood’s owners) responded. “We understand the importance and we will commit to demoing that and making good on that obligation much sooner.”

The vacant building is tied to Homewood Mountain Resort through similar ownership. Homewood investors bought the Tahoe Inn before the approved 2011 master plan for the specific purpose of transferring development commodities to their master plan buildout.

The Tahoe Inn on Jan. 14, 2025. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Governing Board approved the Homewood Mountain Resort Master Plan amendments at the January meeting and with the decision, tethered the demolition of the Tahoe Inn to plan’s first phase. This ultimately pushes up the building’s end from an estimated 2028 date to potentially summer of 2026.

A 2014 article by the Tahoe Daily Tribune reveals the inn was supposed to come down by 2015. Homewood Mountain Resort said this did not occur due to lawsuits that followed the 2011 master plan approval, which prevented the necessary building permit to effectuate the transfer of units.

Now, roughly ten years later, Homewood still proposes converting 50 tourist accommodation units (TAUs) from the Tahoe Inn site to existing residential units of use (ERUs) at Homewood Mountain Resort as permitted by the TRPA. One of the agency’s permissions for the conversion of units from sensitive lands is the restoration of those lands.

That’s the destiny for the parcel the inn currently sits on at 9937 North Lake Blvd. Restoration will include removal of the inn’s built structures and associated improvements. Following demolition, Homewood will plant native vegetation for ecological preservation, improving natural drainage function and will remove any invasive flora and/or fauna.

“The aim is to protect the site’s environmental integrity, improve stormwater management within the property and to improve water quality,” Homewood Mountain Resort says.

The land will then become deed restricted to open space in perpetuity to protect the land post restoration.