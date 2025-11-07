Tahoe Live unveils daily lineups, launches single-day tickets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – With the first major Sierra snowfall officially kicking off ski season, Tahoe Live fuels the winter travel calendar by unveiling daily lineups and launching single-day ticket sales for its most ambitious edition yet. The three-day destination festival returns to Palisades Tahoe from December 12–14, bringing a genre-defying lineup and high-altitude energy to one of the country’s most breathtaking locations.

Following record-breaking pre-sales and a coast-to-coast buzz that’s already reached all 50 U.S. states, the 2025 edition promises three immersive days of music, mountains, and magic at 6,200 feet.

Now in its third hard-ticketed year, Tahoe Live has grown into a standalone winter phenomenon—uniting electronic music fans from across the country for a snow-drenched dance ritual unlike anything else. With the Palisades resort village selling out within 10 days, and the largest production build to date, this year’s event is shaping up to be the most epic yet.

DAILY LINEUPS + ARTIST HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Psy-bass supernova meets farewell magic

LSZEE (LSDREAM x CloZee) – Final LSZEE performance ever

Peekaboo, Sippy, Hairitage, Swaylo, MoMoney

LSZEE’s farewell set promises to be a historic moment: a swirling blend of deep space frequencies and cinematic bass dreamscapes, delivered by two of the scene’s most transcendent producers. Friday also features dubstep disruptors Peekaboo and Sippy, plus rising artists fusing global, psychedelic, and heavy low-end styles.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

Emotional catharsis meets full-sensory spectacle

Porter Robinson (DJ Set)

Alison Wonderland

San Holo (Wholesome Riddim)

Yetep, UNI, ZADDYB

Porter Robinson brings his transcendent melodic storytelling to the slopes in a rare DJ set, while Alison Wonderland offers her signature blend of vulnerability and power. San Holo’s “Wholesome Riddim” set is primed to uplift, flanked by genre-fluid performances from melodic bass alchemists like Yetep and rising stars UNI and ZADDYB.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Bass mayhem and seismic energy to close the weekend

Zeds Dead

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Jessica Audiffred

Zen Selekta, 2DY4, Lazer Armageddon

Zeds Dead brings their genre-melting mastery back to the mountain for a climactic Sunday closer. DJ Diesel (Shaq) returns with his stadium-sized, mosh-pit-inducing bass energy, while Mexico’s bass queen Jessica Audiffred and deep-bass mystic Zen Selekta provide powerful support for a thunderous final day.

Tahoe Live is the only U.S. electronic music festival held on the grounds of a ski resort, offering fans the rare chance to snowboard by day and rave under the stars by night. Just steps from the lifts at Palisades Tahoe—the #1 IKON Pass redemption resort in North America—the festival delivers an intimate, no-overlap lineup, massive new stage design (crafted by the team behind 450), and an alpine experience unlike any other.

“Tahoe Live has grown into something truly special,” says Dustin Esson, founder of LIVE.

“This year’s expansion to three days marks a true turning point. We’ve created something rare—a winter destination that fuses the passion of the dance community with the soul of snow culture, all set against the breathtaking Sierra backdrop. This year we’ve doubled down on every element: lineup, production, design, and experience. Legends like Zeds Dead and Porter Robinson are anchoring the weekend, LSZEE will play their final-ever set, and DJ Diesel returns with more energy than ever. Tahoe Live has officially become more than a festival—it’s a winter tradition.”

In past years, Tahoe Live has welcomed performances from global icons including Diplo, REZZ, RL Grime, Loud Luxury, and Dillon Francis drawing more than 15,000 attendees to the slopes over two days. With its distinctive blend of world-class music, alpine scenery, and premium production, the festival has quickly established itself as one of the country’s most sought-after winter music experiences. Tahoe Live has also hosted standout sets from fan-favorite artists like Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Disco Lines, Boogie T, and Levity, further cementing the event’s status as a must-attend on the winter festival circuit.

TICKETS + INFO

Designed as a full-scale destination event, Tahoe Live offers a complete mountain getaway—like on-site lodging and luxury accommodations. Whether guests are there to ski, snowboard, or simply take in the views while dancing to top-tier talent, Tahoe Live delivers an unforgettable weekend in the heart of the Sierra.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP passes include expedited entry, private restrooms, heated viewing areas, and access to VIP-only food and beverage offerings.

Single-day and weekend GA/VIP passes are now available at https://tahoelive.net/ . Lodging, parking, travel tips, and access information also available online. Limited-tier pricing in effect — single-day passes expected to sell quickly.