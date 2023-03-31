Tahoe Modern celebrates grand opening of new showroom

Husband and wife duo and co-owners of Tahoe Modern, Megan Bristol and Nick Polinko.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Modern, an interior design business based out of Truckee, is expanding; moving away from an online-only business platform, and celebrating the opening of a 3,000-square-foot physical showroom.

Couple Megan Bristol and Nick Polinko, co-owners and founders of Tahoe Modern, are excited for the growth of their interior design business, and eager to continue to offer interior design, as well as standalone furniture.

“We try to work off of community responses we get, and we believe this showroom is the next extension of that,” Bristol said. “Working with a designer, people sometimes have preconceived notions about interior design, so the showroom is giving people the opportunity to come in and experience the Tahoe Modern brand through our aesthetic and furniture.”

Opening Tahoe Modern during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bristol and Polinko pivoted to offer interactive online services that the local Truckee community could take advantage of. With an influx of new residents to the area at the time, it was the perfect opportunity to start the interior design business.

Bristol in a newly redesigned home in North Lake Tahoe.

“We opened Tahoe Modern three years ago, and it started as a staging company and we quickly responded to what clients asked of us,” Bristol said. “It quickly turned into furnishing and styling packages.”

With the expansion to a new showroom, Tahoe Modern will still be offering their interior design packages, but Bristol and Polinko are also looking forward to catering to others that don’t necessarily need their entire home furnished.

“With the new showroom, you can come in and buy just one piece, have us help plan out your living room design, or the whole house,” Bristol said. “We’re trying to bring an accessibility point to the local community, as well as a growth to our business after being completely built during the pandemic and dominantly being digitally focused.”

Tahoe Modern’s new showroom includes mountain-modern inspired furnishings and decor. The space also includes a full art gallery wall that rotates monthly, showcasing local artists in the community.

“Nothing like [Tahoe Modern] exists in Tahoe,” Bristol said. “What we have seen from a design perspective, the idea of leaning into that overly themed mountain home was our parents and grandparents generation, and the new residents really want their design aesthetic from where they come from to follow them to the mountains, but be relevant to their mountain home. We’re modern in the context of mountain living, so the showroom for us was a way to bring that to life and have a physical presence.”

Tahoe City interior remodel done by Tahoe Modern.

Upon opening their business three years ago, Tahoe Modern’s mission has always been to take away the hassle that comes with furniture shopping, especially online, and offer a communicative, proactive shopping experience for locals to enjoy.

“It’s great when people come in and buy furniture from us rather than buying through an online resource,” Bristol said. “It gives people the ability to come in and find contemporary modern furniture from a local business where they can communicate with us. It’s really cumbersome to receive a sofa that you don’t like, and with our company we’re trying to avoid that negative experience and provide a hands-on approach to furniture shopping.”

Tahoe Modern’s business model has been tethered towards interior design packages, and they are looking forward to expanding, being able to offer other community members the opportunity to experience Tahoe Modern without the large commitment of a full interior design.

“Not everyone can afford to design their entire house all at once, and Tahoe Modern’s showroom is meant to bridge the gap between different access points,” Bristol said.

Bristol and her husband and business partner, Polinko, have been in Truckee since 2019, and while opening their business during a difficult time, are grateful to continue to become rooted in the Truckee community.

“Something that has been amazing about running a business that has been very much focused on serving the people of this community is that sense of connection to the community,” Bristol said. “After living in the city, we love running into our customers and clientele just shopping in town and communicating with other business owners; we feel rooted in the Truckee community.”

Bristol celebrating Tahoe Modern’s new showroom.

Looking forward, Bristol and Polinko are eager to continue growing Tahoe Modern in Truckee and have the new showroom become a community staple.

“Hopefully what we do resonates with people, and from what we’ve seen it has, but we think the best part is just being an active member of this community,” Bristol said.

Tahoe Modern’s new showroom is in the Pioneer Commerce Center, adjacent to downtown Truckee, at 10700 Pioneer Trail No. 3 in Truckee Tahoe Modern will be doing an official grand opening party at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, for all to enjoy and celebrate.

The new showroom is open to the public on weekends, and is currently taking appointments.

For more information on Tahoe Modern, visit tahoe-modern.com , call 530-536-0629, or follow Tahoe Modern on Instagram at @tahoemodern.

