Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation offers $380k in workforce scholarships

TRUCKEE, Calif. -Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) will accept applications for Workforce Scholarships. Applications are open to young adults pursuing in-demand careers that benefit our region. Scholarships support advanced education or certification in fields such as education, vocational career paths, aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). All scholarships are awarded via a single online common application provided and facilitated by TTCF. Applicant eligibility and requirements for all scholarships can be found at http://www.ttcf.net .

Committed Employers and Community Members Build Tahoe’s Workforce

The cost of living in Tahoe Truckee is 73% higher than the US average. Combine this with a lack of achievable housing, and attracting and maintaining a local workforce is increasingly challenging. Since 2022, TTCF has brought together a growing number of local donors, foundations, and businesses to address the urgent need for certain skilled professionals in our region. Every year, this endeavor continues to grow.

This year, new scholarships include:

Martis Camp Foundation (MCF) Workforce Scholarships: Building on a portfolio of college scholarships, MCF workforce scholarships support students pursuing their education in vocational and career tech trades.

TDPUD Workforce Scholarship Program: Truckee Donner Public Utility District's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality utility and customer services while managing resources in a safe, open, responsible, and environmentally sound manner at the lowest practical cost. These scholarships target students pursuing the trade and vocational skills that make electric and water utilities function.

Anna Jane Ellis Scholarship: For students transitioning from a 2-year to a 4-year college degree in honor of Dr. Ellis's career in higher education and her generosity to students and young people. This scholarship was established by Georgia Smith and Earl Smith, who inspired her to "pay it forward" as she has done.

Al and Josie Noyes Workforce Medical & Vocational Scholarships: This scholarship is a tribute to the remarkable dedication, kindness, and commitment of Al and Josie Noyes to Tahoe Forest Health System. Honoring their legacy by supporting healthcare professionals who embody the same spirit of service and commitment, the scholarship provides financial assistance to pursue advanced degrees or to further their education.

Calling All Employers, Professional Organizations, and Individuals

Are you a professional organization or individual who is ready to invest in the future of our regional workforce? Please consider donating through TTCF’s Workforce Scholarship Fund, your Donor Advised Fund, or by opening your own scholarship fund. Email donorservices@ttcf.net .