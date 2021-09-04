Tahoe-Truckee real estate brokerage innovating growth, supporting new leaders

Tahoe Mountain Realty, the market leader for premier resort real estate throughout the Lake Tahoe – Truckee region, announced the promotion of Jasmine Watts to Chief Operating Officer and Kate Maltais to Marketing Manager.

Watts will oversee all operations for the progressive real estate brokerage including general brokerage practices, marketing and developer activities as well as operations for two free public co-working spaces branded as the Tahoe Mountain Hub.

Watts joined Tahoe Mountain Realty in 2014 originally establishing the firm’s comprehensive Transaction Management program. Watts was then promoted to Director of Marketing conceiving and executing on numerous campaigns including a rebranding of Tahoe Mountain Realty as well as leading the sales and marketing for numerous luxury developments including Gray’s Crossing, Old Greenwood, Northstar Mountainside, and Village Walk Skyline in the Village at Northstar.

“Jasmine has been the driving force behind Tahoe Mountain Realty over the last seven years,” said Jeff Brown, owner and broker of Tahoe Mountain Realty. “Jasmine has blended great creativity with flawless execution in driving the company to new heights. This promotion is a recognition of the tremendous leadership she shows on a daily basis.”

Maltais joined the team just over a year ago and immediately made a positive impact. She will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of the marketing initiatives for the team of over 30 agents and developer projects. She decided to make the move to Tahoe Mountain Realty after working in events and customer service at Northstar California. She’s known for being a great collaborator, creative designer, problem solver and team player.





Tahoe Mountain Realty has brokered over $450,000,000 in the last 12 months across 450 residential transactions. With office locations in the Village at Northstar, Old Greenwood as well as a newly acquired location in Downtown Truckee, the brokerage company has sought to create a new path for real estate offices by opening to the public for free, daily co-working space.

“Recognizing that the brokerage industry has evolved rapidly in the digital age, we sought innovations to add value to our community and engage with the public,” according to Watts who has overseen the office transitions over the last several years. “We believe that our progressive operating models will provide meaningful benefit to residents and guests of Truckee.”

Tahoe Mountain Realty has attracted the finest collection of agents and staff. Each has a unique voice and is empowered to bring their creativity and work ethic to every transaction and project. Their commitment is to delivering premium customer service whether marketing a property, introducing a buyer to their new mountain home, or simply providing unique insight into the dynamics of the community they know and love.

Source: Tahoe Mountain Realty