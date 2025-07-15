Tahoe Waterman Foundation grows adaptive and youth paddling programs on Lake Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – Following a successful inaugural season in 2024, the Tahoe Waterman Foundation is proud to continue its Adaptive and Youth Paddling Programs for Summer 2025—creating meaningful opportunities for healing, growth, and connection through paddle sports on the iconic waters of Lake Tahoe.

These innovative programs provide access to professional coaching and adaptive paddle sports equipment for youth and adults facing cognitive, sensory, physical, or mental health challenges.

By offering inclusive, on-the-water experiences in a world-renowned natural setting, the Waterman Foundation creates a path toward personal recovery and resilience, empowering participants to discover the therapeutic benefits of paddling, movement, and time spent in and on Tahoe’s pristine blue water.

Athletes from the High Fives Foundation paddle in the Tahoe Waterman’s 6-person outrigger canoe on Lake Tahoe in 2024, guided by Tahoe Waterman lead coach and co-founder, Jay Wild. Provided

“Few opportunities exist for people with disabilities to experience Lake Tahoe from the water,” said Justin Broglio, Board President of the Tahoe Waterman Foundation. “We’re working to change that — because everyone deserves the chance to experience the lake’s magic and its extraordinary ability to calm the mind, strengthen the body, and restore the spirit.”

Thanks to generous support from the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series, The Donor Party, California Tahoe Conservancy, Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Community Foundation, and High Fives Foundation, the 2025 Waterman Foundation programs are expanding their reach and impact.

Operating out of Waterman’s Landing Café and Paddle Center in Carnelian Bay, the Waterman Foundation’s programs utilize both traditional and adaptive paddle sports equipment, including customized double-ama outrigger canoes built by Kai Wa’a, and prone and standup paddleboards.

To sign up for the 2025 Adaptive and Youth Paddling Programs or learn more about the Tahoe Waterman Foundation, visit http://www.laketahoewaterman.org .