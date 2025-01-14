Terrapin Roadshow Returns: Traveling concert series brings Grateful Dead legacy to Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Terrapin Crossroads and Paper Moon Presents announced the return of the Terrapin Roadshow, a traveling concert series that brings the spirit, energy, and community of the legendary Terrapin Crossroads to three of the most intimate, magical, and majestic and scenic outdoor amphitheaters in Northern California.

Terrapin Roadshow concerts will take place at:

Monte Rio Amphitheater, Monte Rio – May 31 and June 1

– May 31 and June 1 Forest Meadows Amphitheatre, San Rafael – July 18, 19, and 20

– July 18, 19, and 20 Truckee Amphitheater, Truckee – August 17

The music at these shows will be rooted in the timeless songbook and style of the Grateful Dead, with plenty of room for exploration and spontaneous jams. Expect to hear classic tunes from the ’60s through today performed by world-class musicians in amazing venues.

“This series is a beautiful way to honor the incredible community that grew around the music of the Grateful Dead,” said Grahame Lesh, event co-producer and son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. “It’s so special to see the spirit of their music passed down, bringing people together in the same way Terrapin Crossroads did for so many years. We can’t wait to see Terrapin Nation again next summer.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14 at noon, with special early bird pricing available until January 31 or while supplies last.

The full lineup for all shows will be announced soon. Past performers at the Roadshow have included musical all-stars like Peter Rowan, Sunshine Garcia Becker, Stu Allen, Dan “Lebo” Leibowitz, Grahame Lesh, Steve Adams, Alex Koford, Jason Crosby, Sam Grisman and more.

For more information on the event, parking, lineup, and tickets, please visit terrapincrossroads.net .