The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe debuts Montesa, Cantina Moderna, a vibrant new Mexican eatery

TRUCKEE, Calif. –The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is adding a bold new flavor to its dining scene with the debut of Montesa, Cantina Moderna, a new slopeside cantina, opening October 23. Blending mountain roots with Mexican soul, Montesa offers an elevated take on Mexican street food and spirits, serving house-made tacos crafted with heirloom corn masa tortillas pressed fresh daily alongside salted-rim cocktails.

The name “Montesa” is inspired by the Spanish word for “rugged mountain” and reflects the restaurant’s location in the Sierra Nevada, where bold flavors and vibrant gatherings meet the natural alpine beauty. Nestled between towering pines and slopeside views, this new gathering spot will bring Latin American flavors to the mountains in a way Tahoe has never tasted before. Opening just ahead of the winter ski season at the neighboring Northstar California Resort, Montesa will become locals and travelers’ new destination for après ski, and an exciting gathering place for cocktails, bites and conversations.

“We are excited to introduce Montesa to our guests and the greater Lake Tahoe community,” said Colin Perry, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. “Whether you’re skiing in, hiking by, or staying overnight at the resort, Montesa is a place to refuel and raise a glass with good company. It’s designed as a quick, high-energy stop where après-adventure meets elevated Mexican flavor.”

Blending rugged mountain charm with Latin American energy, the space features exposed wooden beams paired with an array of bespoke pendant chandeliers cascading across the ceiling, bright turquoise tiles complimented with marble countertops, stone flooring, and textured glass that separates the kitchen from the dining area. Designed with Tahoe’s laid-back spirit in mind, Montesa’s counter-service concept gives guests the flexibility to enjoy a quick refuel or unwind over a leisurely meal.

Montesa Rendering Provided

At the heart of Montesa’s menu are tacos made with house-pressed heirloom corn masa, layered with bold flavors and regional inspirations. Helmed by Executive Chef Christopher Bean, menu highlights include Japanese-imported-Hamachi Ceviche Tostada, Carnitas “Michoacan Style” Tacos with heritage pork that’s been slow cooked for four hours, and Tijuana-inspired Quesabirria. Dessert options include Tres Leches Cake and Caramel Flan.

“With Montesa, I wanted to create a menu with authentic and bold flavors using the highest quality ingredients that the area offers,” said Chef Bean. “We want the menu to feel fun, approachable and something guests will want to return to again and again.”

Montesa’s beverage program is equally vibrant, featuring cocktails crafted with artisanal tequilas and mezcals, refreshing margaritas on tap, and exclusive collaborations that connect the restaurant to the local community and beyond. A signature brew named “Osita” meaning baby bear, created in partnership with Alibi Aleworks, will be available only at the restaurant. Guests can also look forward to a partnership with Mijenta Tequila, an award-winning, female-owned, sustainable tequila from Jalisco, further highlighting Montesa’s focus on authentic Mexican spirits. Cocktails crafted with Mijenta Tequila include the Prickly Pear Margarita and the signature Flor de Lago, translating to “flower on the lake” in Spanish, incorporating strawberry jam, agave, fresh lime juice and Hellfire bitters. Montesa will also offer non-alcoholic libations, including the Cucumber Cooler made with aloe vera juice, cucumber juice, fresh lime juice, agave and Fever Tree Soda Water.

Montessa will be open to resort guests and the public for lunch and dinner service daily.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe or Montesa, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe or call 800.241.3333.