The Sally Fund launched to provide local housing assistance, prevent homelessness

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Incline Village, announces the creation of The Sally Fund to generate support for our housing-insecure neighbors in North Tahoe-Truckee. Using part of a generous bequest from a longtime member as seed money, St. Patrick’s invites our community to add to this fund–and help prevent homelessness.

Donations will flow to those in need through two outstanding partners—Sierra Community House and Tahoe Family Solutions—who serve individuals and families struggling to enter housing or to stay housed.

As Connie Skidmore, St. Patrick’s Senior Warden states, “When Sally Jane Hammel willed her Incline condo to her church family on her passing in 2020, St. Patrick’s leadership intentionally made a decision to spread her spirit of generosity. The legacy of her home, where Sally shared warmth and hospitality, as well as Sally’s known desire to help others, inspired us to launch a housing assistance fund in her name.”

A photo of Sally Jane Hammel. Provided

This was a clear response to need. The risk of losing housing in our region is real and growing, as the January 2025 Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan demonstrates. This study by the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition calls for our community to help move unhoused neighbors into permanent housing–and also to stabilize those who face losing their homes.

“Housing is a crisis in our community,” says Jody Wright, Executive Director of Tahoe Family Solutions. “Since 2021, our emergency fund expenditures covering rent and utilities for our clients in crisis situations have increased 216%. Tahoe Family Solutions offers a one-time payment to those neighbors in distress and works with them to help make a plan for the next month.

“But in many cases, if they cannot find a job or roommate in 30 days, they have to leave the community. And that hurts our economy in the long run. The reality is that if someone–especially someone making hourly wages–loses their job, if one of their roommates moves out, or if they have an accident or illness and can’t work, they can’t pay their rent. In a seasonal community like ours, this is not sustainable.”

In response, The Sally Fund aims to sustain both community members and our community at large. By funding Sierra Community House and Tahoe Family Solutions equally, it provides both housing assistance (financial aid to help individuals or families pay their housing costs, housing cost arrears, or utility bills) and rapid re-housing (tenant-based rental assistance to help people obtain housing quickly, increase self-sufficiency, and stay housed).

Collaboration is essential to the goal. The Sally Fund’s partners assess and assist clients; every donor to the fund fuels this life-changing work.

Paul Bancroft, Executive Director of Sierra Community House, brings the immediacy of that work into focus with one example among many: “Rachel came to us for help after suffering an injury on the job that left her sight severely impaired. She and her teenage son faced eviction because she was now permanently disabled and unable to work. An SCH advocate helped Rachel to apply for disability insurance and to follow up on her medical needs.

“However, Rachel did not qualify for rental assistance under programs limited to those in the workforce. The Sally Fund will provide critical rent/utility support for families like Rachel’s who don’t meet the criteria for other programs.”

By supplementing emergency funds without program restrictions, The Sally Fund meets a pressing housing need in our community. You can learn more at the IVCBA Workforce Housing Series presentation, “Housing Insecurity in Paradise: A New Solution to a Chronic Problem,” Monday, November 17, 6:00-7:00 pm, at UNR at Lake Tahoe, Prim Library (register here ). This launch of The Sally Fund is part of National Homelessness Awareness month and the work of IVCBA’s Housing Committee.

Speakers will include Jody Wright, Paul Bancroft, and Cathie Foley, homeless services advocate and provider for over 10 years in the Tahoe Truckee region. St. Patrick’s will also recognize current co-sponsors of the Sally Fund–St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the Fellowship of Compassion, the Offerdahl Family Foundation, and the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition–and encourage other faith-based organizations, community and civic groups, and individuals to co-sponsor and give at any level.

As Cathie Foley says, “For many of our neighbors, it takes just a small amount of help at the right moment to change everything. This fund gives us the ability to say ‘Yes’ when someone needs that bridge to stay secure in their home or the hand up to step into a new one. The Sally Fund is a beautiful example of what happens when our community takes care of one another.”

How can you help? Please uplift our community, as Sally Hammel did, by giving to The Sally Fund established in her name. Your tax-deductible donation is payable through the QR code below; through an online donation designated for The Sally Fund at http://www.tahoeepiscopal.org ; or with a check to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451, with The Sally Fund in the Memo Line). Ask your church, temple, organization, or business to become an official co-sponsor/funder by contacting St. Patrick’s at 775.831.1418. Come to the fund’s launch Nov. 17, followed by future fundraisers. And spread the word.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.