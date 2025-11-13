Truckee Cross Country raises the bar with another historic state sweep

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee High School Cross Country team has once again cemented its legacy in running history, sweeping all four 3A State Championships for the second consecutive year. The Wolverines captured both the boys’ and girls’ team titles as well as individual crowns, marking another dominant season for the program.

“This season’s success is a reflection of the hard work, consistency, and dedication shown by every athlete in the program,” the Truckee coaching staff said in a statement. “Truckee Cross Country continues to raise the bar on the course, in the classroom, and in the community.”

The Truckee girls secured their third straight State Championship, narrowly defeating Lowry 41–48 to complete the program’s first-ever three-peat. Freshman Autumn Burks led the way, claiming the individual 3A State Title with a time of 19:18 — the fourth-fastest mark in 3A history.

Seniors Jillian Chalstrom (9th, 21:55) and Julia Cunningham (18th, 23:09) closed out their high school cross country careers with strong efforts, while Addie Purvance Rassuchine (6th, 21:07) earned All-State honors. Rounding out Truckee’s scoring lineup were Caroline Cooke (15th, 22:43), Savannah Billings (31st, 24:24), and Aspen Oelkers(47th, 27:07).

Pictured Left to Right: Aspen Oelkers, Savannah Billings, Caroline Cooke, Autumn Burks, Addie Purvance Rassuchine, Julia Cunningham, Jillian Chalstrom. Provided / Coaching Staff of Truckee XC

The Truckee boys mirrored that success, capturing their second straight team championship — another first in program history — with a 42–49 win over Spring Creek. Senior Kiefer Willcox capped off his storied career by defending his individual 3A State Title, clocking 15:48 for the win.

Fellow seniors Keb Schnurrenberger (6th, 17:06), Max Fisher (12th, 17:47), and team captain Leonardo Posada (25th, 18:41) all delivered crucial performances, supported by Cody Johnson (9th, 17:22), Ethan Scholnick (38th, 19:18), and Asher (48th, 20:40).

“Several Truckee athletes will continue their postseason by competing at the Nike Cross Regionals (NXR) in Arizona later this month, with hopes of advancing to the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in Oregon,” said the Truckee coaching staff said in a statement