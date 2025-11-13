Truckee Cross Country raises the bar with another historic state sweep
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee High School Cross Country team has once again cemented its legacy in running history, sweeping all four 3A State Championships for the second consecutive year. The Wolverines captured both the boys’ and girls’ team titles as well as individual crowns, marking another dominant season for the program.
“This season’s success is a reflection of the hard work, consistency, and dedication shown by every athlete in the program,” the Truckee coaching staff said in a statement. “Truckee Cross Country continues to raise the bar on the course, in the classroom, and in the community.”
The Truckee girls secured their third straight State Championship, narrowly defeating Lowry 41–48 to complete the program’s first-ever three-peat. Freshman Autumn Burks led the way, claiming the individual 3A State Title with a time of 19:18 — the fourth-fastest mark in 3A history.
Seniors Jillian Chalstrom (9th, 21:55) and Julia Cunningham (18th, 23:09) closed out their high school cross country careers with strong efforts, while Addie Purvance Rassuchine (6th, 21:07) earned All-State honors. Rounding out Truckee’s scoring lineup were Caroline Cooke (15th, 22:43), Savannah Billings (31st, 24:24), and Aspen Oelkers(47th, 27:07).
The Truckee boys mirrored that success, capturing their second straight team championship — another first in program history — with a 42–49 win over Spring Creek. Senior Kiefer Willcox capped off his storied career by defending his individual 3A State Title, clocking 15:48 for the win.
Fellow seniors Keb Schnurrenberger (6th, 17:06), Max Fisher (12th, 17:47), and team captain Leonardo Posada (25th, 18:41) all delivered crucial performances, supported by Cody Johnson (9th, 17:22), Ethan Scholnick (38th, 19:18), and Asher (48th, 20:40).
“Several Truckee athletes will continue their postseason by competing at the Nike Cross Regionals (NXR) in Arizona later this month, with hopes of advancing to the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in Oregon,” said the Truckee coaching staff said in a statement
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.