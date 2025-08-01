Truckee Fire launches $1.3M Forest Fuel Reduction Project Aug. 18

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Fire Protection District has announced that the Glenshire to Hirschdale Egress Fuel Reduction Project will begin Aug. 18. The project will treat 460 acres of forest between Glenshire and Hirschdale to reduce wildfire risk and protect a key evacuation route for residents.

Truckee Fire Protection District creates and sorts a deck after the processor cuts the wood to specific length. Provided / TSierra Valley Enterprises, LLC

Truckee Fire’s new Wildfire Prevention Division is carrying out the $1.3 million project — its largest to date — under the direction of Registered Professional Forester Dillon Sheedy. Measure T contributed $557,198, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District provided $800,000.

Work will take place on private land and open space, including 130 acres in Canyon Springs, owned by the Truckee Donner Land Trust. Treatments include thinning overgrown pine stands, removing dense brush and restoring natural spacing between trees to reduce fuel loads and improve fire resilience.

“This project is about making our forests — and our neighborhoods — safer,” Sheedy said. “By restoring that natural balance, we’re reducing wildfire risk, protecting evacuation routes, and helping keep our homes and families safer.”

According to Sheedy and Wildfire Prevention Manager Eric Horntvedt, the work will also create defensible space for firefighters during a wildfire and support long-term forest health. Crews will mimic the historical role of low-intensity fires using mechanical thinning and mastication.

“Our goal is to ensure residents can evacuate safely and give firefighters a real chance to hold the line — especially under fire weather conditions,” Horntvedt said.

The project area, identified as high risk in the 2024 Truckee Community Wildfire Protection Plan, will be treated by Sierra Valley Enterprises of Loyalton, California. While short-term impacts such as trail closures and ground disturbance are expected, the landscape is expected to recover naturally.

Canyon Springs will close to the public starting Aug. 11 for approximately one month. Residents are asked to avoid posted work zones for safety.

Project boundaries of Glenshire to Hirschdale Egress Fuel Reduction Project. Provided / Truckee Fire Protection District

“This is an opportunity to improve forest health for conservation purposes and also for the benefit of wildlife and the watershed,” said John Svahn, executive director of the Truckee Donner Land Trust.

Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock emphasized the project’s importance for public safety, economic stability and the long-term health of local forests. He noted that Glenshire is home to many full-time residents and that reducing fire risk could help lower insurance costs.

“Our way of life is based around this forest next to our houses,” Bullock said. “We need these landscape-level changes to reduce fire risk and enhance forest health.”