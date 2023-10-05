Truckee water, utility districts celebrate Water Professionals Appreciation Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Do you take it for granted that clean water comes out of your tap, and once used it disappears safely down the drain? If you answered “yes,” thanks are due to the three local water agencies who are responsible for providing the essential services of maintaining Truckee’s urban water cycle—the connected processes of water supply, wastewater collection, and wastewater treatment and reclamation.

Truckee Sanitary District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, and Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency have expressed their gratitude for the community’s great water professionals and everyone who supports them.

In recognition of the invaluable contributions made by water professionals in our community, the three local agencies are pleased to announce that Oct. 7-15 is Water Professionals Appreciation Week. This week-long celebration honors the vital work done by the dedicated individuals and organizations that ensure the availability and quality of our precious water resources, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible water management and conservation.

Water is a fundamental necessity for life, and the professionals in Truckee’s water industry play a pivotal role in managing and maintaining our water supply systems, which ensure safe and reliable access to clean water for our residents and businesses. Water professionals in our community work diligently year-round, often behind the scenes, to provide essential services that keep our taps flowing, our ecosystems healthy and our environment sustainable.

Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency group photo. Provided

Truckee Sanitary District group photo. Provided