Vail Resorts to begin producing documents in federal labor lawsuit

Vail Resorts is scheduled to begin turning over documents this week in a nearly five-year-old Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit after a federal judge in Denver signed off on a timetable of deadlines this month.

The case — Quint et al. v. Vail Resorts, Inc. — was first filed in 2020 by three Beaver Creek employees: Randy Dean Quint, John Linn, and Mark Molina. Those employees are part of a large class of workers who allege the company, in the past, has failed to pay employees for all hours worked, failed to provide proper meal and/or rest periods, not reimbursed key equipment purchases, and committed numerous other labor standards violations.

Vail Resorts has denied the allegations.

The group is suing on behalf of themselves and other current and former employees, including ski and snowboard instructors across Vail Resorts’ network of three dozen ski areas in the United States.

In an order issued Aug. 12, U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter approved a stipulation giving the company until Friday to begin producing records it previously agreed to provide. Those include personnel files, pay, and timekeeping records for the named and opt-in plaintiffs, along with company policies and handbooks. All of those materials must be fully produced by Sept. 5.

The judge also extended Vail Resorts’ deadline to respond to written questions from plaintiffs to Sept. 5.

The order comes after Neureiter earlier this summer expressed frustration at how little progress the case had made since it was first filed in 2020. In a July ruling, he noted the lawsuit had been bogged down for years while courts awaited resolution of a related case in state court in California. That case briefly settled in 2022 but was later overturned on appeal , prompting proceedings to resume on the federal case in Colorado.

The Colorado plaintiffs expect their case will now include people like Bryan Griffith, a ski instructor from Ohio who objected to the California state court settlement. In a 2022 hearing, he said he was required to be present at the resort for four to seven hours but would only receive payment for the time he was in a lesson , which sometimes only amounted to one hour.

Attorneys representing the objectors in the California case expressed frustration that they were not able to obtain discovery information from Vail Resorts, which would allow them to calculate how much instructors like Griffith were owed. He said his settlement offer case was $7.46 — less than the $9 in fees he paid to the court in filing his objection.

It does not appear that a similar situation will transpire in the Colorado case. In July, Neureiter compelled Vail Resorts to provide discovery information it had promised years ago — some of it dating back as far as 2021. He ordered the company to turn over employment records, complaints, wage policies, organizational charts, class rosters, and training materials for instructors at its resorts nationwide.

The court has already conditionally certified a collective of snow sport instructors under the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the new deadlines are intended to finally move the case forward.

Anyone who worked as an instructor for any of Vail Resorts’ three dozen U.S. ski areas from 2017 to present should be eligible to join the lawsuit.

As part of that process, attorneys must meet before Dec. 1 to finalize the contents of a notice that will inform instructors of their right to join the case. If approved, the notice is scheduled to be sent on Jan. 5, 2026, with a deadline of March 9, 2026, for instructors and other employees to opt in.

Neureiter has also scheduled additional deadlines in the case, including an April 30, 2026, deadline to complete fact discovery.