‘We just want her home’: Mom issues plea to help find missing daughter

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The mother of a local teenager who went missing this weekend has issued a plea to the community asking for help as authorities continue to search.

Kiely Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a party attended by approximately 100 kids near the Prosser Family Campground, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kiely’s mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, on Sunday issued an emotional plea to the community saying there’s nothing more she’d rather do than hug her daughter.

“We just want her home, we’re so scared, we miss her so much,” said Rodni-Nieman in a sheriff’s office Facebook post. “And Kiely, we love you so much and if you’re seeing this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.

Anyone else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be or have any ideas, please come forward and share them,” she added. “We’re not looking to bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble, we’re looking to get our daughter home.”

Rodni’s vehicle is also missing, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plate “8YUR127.”

The sheriff’s office said her phone has been out of service since the party.

Rodni is a caucasian female, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Rodni, and anyone with information can call 1-530-886-5375, or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at http://www.secretwitness.com .

Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the location and wellbeing of Rodni.

The sheriff’s office has established a tip line for anyone who may have information, 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.