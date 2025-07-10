Women competitors talk Tahoe at celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. – Every year, NBC Sport reporter Kathryn Tappen blocks out an entire week for the American Century Championship and looks forward to her annual visit to Lake Tahoe. She brings her family to cheer her on in a location she loves and admires at all hours of the day.

“I mean, it’s spectacular, morning, noon, night, whatever it may be,” she said while discussing the tournament among three other women competitors on Wednesday, July 9. It was the opening day for celebrity golf activities and the four had just finished the morning’s practice rounds.

Cathy Engelbert, Kathryn Tappen, Dylan Dreyer and Hally Leadbetter (left to right) at the American Century Championship on Wednesday, July 9. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

NBC News Meteorologist and Today Show host, Dylan Dreyer touched on Tahoe’s unruly side. “I will say that the wind off of Lake Tahoe made my bad game even worse,” she said, whose odds for the tournament are 5,000 to 1 and mentioned how she’s been in last place each year. Despite her standings and prior placement, she has still enjoyed every single second and owes that bliss in part to the stunning scenery.

Dreyer discussed how every Thursday of the tournament, she films a hit for the Today Show, which requires her to get to the golf course when its pitch black. “Then the sun rises over the lake, and it just gets more and more stunning as the morning goes on.”

Golf host and producer, Hally Leadbetter, finds Lake Tahoe mystifying. “As someone that grew up in Florida, this is not a lake to me,” she said. “It’s a magical body of water.”

What adds to the magic are the people, whether its sponsors, fans and competitors, noting the friendships that she wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for the event. “It’s just so special to come back here.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, she counts down the days like a kid awaiting Christmas.

For WNBA Commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, it’s her first time at the tournament. She exclaimed while looking out the window of the Edgewood clubhouse, “What a backdrop.” Competing in the event was something she said she could have only dreamed about ten years ago when she first picked up golf. She joked, “As a rookie, I’m looking for Rookie of the Year this year.”

Tappen encapsulated all four’s sentiments when she expressed, “Everybody’s just here enjoying themselves and enjoying this spectacular view. So, it’s truly a blessing to come back every year to this special place.”

A women versus men pitch, chip and putt skills challenge takes place Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. involving Engelbert, and Dreyer, with Leadbetter hosting. Annika Sorenstam, Alex Caruso, Derek Carr and Zach LaVine are also stepping up to the challenge.

More practice rounds take place Thursday before the official competition takes place Friday through Sunday.