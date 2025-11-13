Zenergy Massage & Wellness announces opening of the Zensory Lounge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Zenergy Massage & Wellness, with over 14 years dedicated to nourishing the mind, body, and soul of the Truckee/Lake Tahoe community, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest offering, the Zensory Lounge. Nearly doubling the size of their current facility and designed as a next-generation space for profound health, relaxation, and cellular restoration, the new Zensory Lounge will officially open its doors on November 21, 2025.

“We’ve been busy building a truly life-changing space for our Truckee/Tahoe community and we can’t wait to share it,” said Amber Defazio, Owner of Zenergy. “The Zensory Lounge is a space where infrared and halotherapy meets deep, personalized sound healing. It gives our clients the integrated tools they need for true cellular and mental restoration.”

The new 5-in-1 experience brings together cutting-edge therapeutic technology with locally inspired art and personalized wellness rituals, positioning the Zensory Lounge as a unique destination for active individuals seeking recovery and deep inner balance.

Tailored for both groups and individuals, the Zensory Lounge offers state-of-the-art wellness including:

Halotherapy Solutions HaloRed Pod: The Truckee/Tahoe area’s only two-person booth combining Red Light Therapy for cellular repair and anti-aging with pharmaceutical-grade salt (halotherapy) for respiratory cleansing and immune support.

The Truckee/Tahoe area's only two-person booth combining Red Light Therapy for cellular repair and anti-aging with pharmaceutical-grade salt (halotherapy) for respiratory cleansing and immune support.

4-Person Sunlighten Sauna: The gold standard in heat therapy, this spacious cabin offers 3-in-1 full-spectrum infrared (near, mid, and far) for unmatched detoxification, muscle recovery, and calorie burn. Sessions are enhanced with built-in Red Light and Chromotherapy.

Immersive Environment and Personalized Rituals

Beyond the technology, the Zensory Lounge is focused on restorative ambiance. Local muralist Amanda Lynn, known for her nature-inspired line work, has created a custom ‘Forest Morning Mural’ to serve as a tranquil backdrop, designed to transport guests to a place of natural peace. To complete the experience, the dedicated Teas & Tincture Bar offers personalized ‘Zensory Potions.’ Guests can sip on teas and enhance them with tinctures and herbal blends for a final step that transforms the visit into a complete, mindful wellness ritual.

Secure Your Founding Membership: 50% Off Pre-Opening Packages

To finalize construction, equipment installation, and staffing/training for this state-of-the-art vision, Zenergy is inviting the community to become founding members by supporting its pre-opening Kickstarter campaign.

Founding members who pledge their support through the Kickstarter by November 21st will receive a 50% discount on pre-opening Zensory Lounge packages, securing the best pricing and early access to the new space. Funds raised will directly support the completion of construction, installation of equipment, and compensating local artists and staff.

“Your support is more than financial, it weaves you into the fabric of this healing space, allowing us to bring this state-of-the-art vision to life at its fullest potential with custom-crafted features and immersive details from day one,” said Amber. “We can’t wait to welcome you in.”

To view the Kickstarter and secure your 50% discount before the November 21 deadline, please visit Zenergy’s website .