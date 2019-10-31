Plates for Powder returns for eighth year to Lake Tahoe area

Those who purchase a new Lake Tahoe license plate through the Plates for Powder program will receive a free lift ticket to one of 11 participating Tahoe downhill and Nordic resorts to be used during the 2019-20 winter season.

Courtesy photo

With ski season primed to kick off at Lake Tahoe area resorts in the coming weeks, now is the time to get a free lift ticket to use this winter.

Those who purchase a new Lake Tahoe license plate in either California or Nevada before April 1, 2020 through the Plates for Powder program receive a free lift ticket to one of 11 participating Tahoe downhill and Nordic resorts to be used during the 2019-20 winter season, while supplies last.

“We are grateful to our resort partners for their continued support of the Plates for Powder program,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “For eight years, this program has provided California and Nevada drivers with a unique way to show their love for Tahoe. All proceeds from the purchase of Lake Tahoe license plates help ensure more important environmental improvement projects are completed.”

Plate sales and renewal fees come back to Lake Tahoe, resulting in more hiking and biking trails, and watershed restoration projects, with funds distributed by the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands. The nonprofit Tahoe Fund has organized the program on behalf of the public agencies since 2011.

“Revenue from Lake Tahoe license plates plays a critical role in protecting and restoring the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Jane Freeman, Deputy Director for the California Tahoe Conservancy. “License plate sales help advance important watershed and forest restoration efforts, while connecting people to the places they love at Tahoe.”

New Tahoe license plate fees benefitting the Tahoe basin are $50 in California and $62 in Nevada. The annual renewal fee is $40 in California and $30 in Nevada. Personalized plates are also available for additional fees.

Resorts participating in the promotion include Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Homewood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Tahoe Cross Country, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park and Tahoe Donner.

Information on how to purchase a plate and redeem the complimentary lift ticket or trail pass is available at http://www.tahoeplates.org. Some restrictions apply.