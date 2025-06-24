2025 Dark Skies Photo Contest: A collaboration between Truckee, Nevada City, and the Truckee Cultural District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee, in collaboration with the City of Nevada City, the Truckee Cultural District and the Nevada County Arts Council, announced the return of the “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest. Now in its second year, this community initiative invites residents to explore the beauty of the night sky and increase awareness of light pollution through photography.

The contest will run from June 23 through July 27, 2025, and will conclude with a public reception and gallery showing of finalist images.

“The cumulative effects of artificial light at night constitute a significant yet often overlooked environmental concern,” said Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriskie. “This contest is more than a celebration of photography; it is an opportunity to promote public awareness, encourage behavioral change, and support policies that reduce light pollution and its documented impact on ecological and human health.”

“We’re proud to collaborate in highlighting the beauty of our shared region through the night sky lens,” said Nevada City Mayor Gary Peterson. “From the mountain ranges in the east to the rolling hills of the west, Nevada County offers spectacular nightscapes that deserve celebration and protection. This contest is a chance for residents from both sides of the county to come together and showcase what makes their corner of the night special and to see that we’re united under the same stars.”

Contest Details:

Participants may submit photos in one of the following categories:

Professional

Amateur

Youth (under 18 years)

In addition to category winners, a Best of the East and Best of the West photo will be selected.

Prizes will include a $500 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card and an outdoor dark skies photography workshop for amateurs and youth winners later this summer.

Photos must be taken within Nevada County and cannot be a 2024 contest submission. Participants must live or work within Nevada County and may submit an unlimited number of entries between June 23 and July 27 through the contest page hosted by the Sierra Sun: http://www.sierrasun.com/darkskiesphoto

Finalists will be selected through community voting and formal judge review, with the finalists’ work displayed at a public gallery reception later this summer.

The Importance of Dark Skies

This contest complements efforts across Nevada County to reduce light pollution and protect night sky views. Over-illumination obscures celestial visibility, interferes with natural ecosystems, and disrupts wildlife behavior.

Residents are encouraged to take action by minimizing unnecessary nighttime lighting, installing downward-facing fixtures, and taking advantage of the Town of Truckee’s lighting rebate program for sustainable, dark sky–compliant fixtures.

To access contest details or learn how to reduce light pollution at home, visit http://www.townoftruckee.gov/DarkSkies .