Every baby born in Placer County has a scholarship waiting in their name, worth up to $175

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County families welcoming a new baby can also celebrate another milestone: their child’s very first scholarship. Through the California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS), every child born in the state on or after July 1, 2022, automatically has a CalKIDS Scholarship Account waiting in their name — including more than $1 million in scholarship funds set aside for children in Placer County alone.

CalKIDS is the nation’s largest children’s development account program, designed to support college and career training. For newborns and young children, the state invests up to $175 in a CalKIDS Scholarship Account:

$100 for being born in California (babies born July 1, 2023 or later; $25 for those born between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023)

$25 extra when parents claim the account online

$50 extra for linking the account to a ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan

That’s up to $175 already invested in a child’s future, long before applications, admissions essays, or financial aid forms come into play.

“Every child deserves the chance to dream big, and that starts from the moment they are born. CalKIDS is helping families of newborns begin saving for education and career training right away. United Ways of California is proud to support this effort, which aligns with our work to expand economic mobility and opportunity across the state,” said Mandy Nand, Associate Director of Economic Mobility, United Ways of California. “United Ways of California is thrilled to support CalKIDS. By providing funds to every newborn, California is giving families peace of mind and an important financial foundation for their child’s future. This effort reflects our mission to help families build stability and opportunity from the very start of life.”

With August, September, and October among the most common birth months in California, thousands of families are becoming newly eligible for a CalKIDS Scholarship. It’s a timely opportunity for parents to take an easy first step that can grow into a lifelong advantage for their child’s education.

How to Claim Your Baby’s Scholarship

Claiming is quick, easy, and free at CalKIDS.org. Parents and guardians just need three pieces of information:

The county where their child was born

Their child’s date of birth

The 13-digit Local Registration Number (LRN) on the birth certificate, or the unique CalKIDS code mailed to their home

Once claimed, families can log in anytime to view balances, link a ScholarShare 529 Account, and learn how funds can be used. Eligible expenses include tuition and fees, required books and supplies, and computer equipment at accredited higher education institutions nationwide.

“Setting up the CalKIDS Account is quick and easy. It’s nice to know that the State of California is investing in my children’s education.” James Millward Placer County Parent

Small Actions Make a Big Difference Research shows that children with even small savings for higher education are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate. Education is also one of the most powerful tools to break the cycle of poverty — a college degree can nearly double lifetime earnings. By giving every child in California a first scholarship, CalKIDS brings that opportunity to families from day one and makes the path to higher education more attainable for millions.

Across California, CalKIDS is working with hospitals, county offices, and community partners like First 5 California to ensure families know about this opportunity from the very beginning.

“At First 5 California, we recognize that supporting healthy development begins with a commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “CalKIDS is a powerful way to show families that their child’s future matters from the very beginning.”

Since its launch in 2022, CalKIDS has become the largest child development account program in the country. In addition to newborns, CalKIDS also created accounts for over 4 million public school students, accounting for more than 5 million children total with CalKIDS Scholarship Accounts and $2 billion invested. More than 700,000 families have claimed their scholarships, turning possibility into action.

Families can learn more and claim their baby’s first scholarship today at CalKIDS.org .