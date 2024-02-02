evo to open its second hotel in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The outdoor retail and experiences company, evo, plans to open its second hotel in Tahoe City in winter 2025.

“We continue to move forward with the project and are making progress as we work through the permitting process with TRPA (Tahoe Regional Planning Agency) and Placer County,” said Tommy Trause, head of evo’s New Locations Development and Hospitality. “The evo team remains committed and excited about having a presence in Tahoe City and continuing to collaborate with members throughout the community.”

Campus Tahoe City will be located across from Commons Beach in the historic Tahoe City Inn and America’s Best Value Inn, 790 and 455 North Lake Blvd., respectively.

“Our aim is to provide a gathering place for the community, anchored in our shared love for the outdoors,” said Bryce Phillips, evo’s Founder and CEO. “We are really grateful to have this opportunity in Tahoe. It’s a place that is truly magnetic for us — so many great people and relationships from over the years, the beauty of the region, its culture — all intersect making this an especially exciting next step for evo.”

We continue to move forward with the project and are making progress as we work through the permitting process with TRPA (Tahoe Regional Planning Agency) and Placer County, The evo team remains committed and excited about having a presence in Tahoe City and continuing to collaborate with members throughout the community. Tommy Trause, head of evo’s New Locations Development and Hospitality

Along with evo’s partners, evolution Projects and JK Architects, it will transform the site into evo’s second hotel. The first one is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. There will also be a retail store and recreational amenities.

“This Campus project will breathe new life into the existing buildings and do so in a way that celebrates the local surroundings,” Trause said. “We are inspired to spotlight the culture, art and recreation in this fantastic community, generating even more excitement about the area and its heritage.”

The campus plan includes a café and bar, service shop, art gallery, with community programming and events.

In addition to elevating the existing space, the evo team also envisions a second phase of development to expand amenities and offerings.

Like Campus Salt Lake, Campus Tahoe City will have a place for the community to gather, bonded by a passion for the outdoors and the culture that surrounds the lifestyle. evo Campus locations are experience-forward spaces that have complementary offerings for the community.

“I’m beyond stoked to welcome evo to Tahoe City because they have a strong history of not just building a store, but building a space for art, creativity, activity and community,” said Cody Townsend, Tahoe-based professional skier. “evo being a part of Tahoe City will be a key factor to the rebuilding and reinvigorating of North Lake Tahoe around the community that calls it home.”

Campus Tahoe City team looks forward to working with Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports, and other local retailers to ensure customers are taken care of.

“We’ve always sought to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports, a 42- year-old anchor store in Tahoe City. “I’m excited to partner with our new neighbors as we share an intersectionality of community compassion and care. A rising tide truly lifts all ships, and we’re excited to collaborate with such a compelling group for the betterment of Tahoe City and the North Shore at large.”

evo is an outdoor retail and experiences company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit within.

It has 11 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and seven stores under the Rhythm Japan name in Japan.

evo is focused on providing unique experiences across its network of stores, evo.com, Rhythm Japan, two All Together Skateparks, lodging, and travel businesses, which are centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection.

In a partnership, evo has a 100,000-square-foot Campus Salt Lake that includes an evo store, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, and its first evo Hotel.

evo also offers lodging at The Journeyman Lodge in Whistler .