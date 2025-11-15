Here’s How the TBID is Transforming North Lake Tahoe–And Why Renewing It Matters (Opinion)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Having grown up here, for as long as I can remember, North Lake Tahoe has faced a critical question: how do we maintain a vibrant, sustainable, and resilient economy that supports the people who live and work here, while also preserving what makes this place so special for everyone?

One tool that has proven effective has been the formation of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID).

Established through a collaborative effort among local business leaders, the TBID is a self-assessment made by lodging, retail, restaurant, and activity-based businesses within our community. It’s not a tax—it’s a collective commitment to addressing community priorities. And it has created a locally controlled, dedicated source of primarily tourism-generated funding that allows us to reinvest in the priorities that matter most to our region.

Why We Need the TBID

Before the TBID, the only source of tourism based revenue generation was transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue generated by overnight visitors, which is allocated by Placer County. The TBID created a more flexible and locally governed tool to reinvest revenue generated not only by overnight visitors, but those who visit for the day, directly into the community—supporting infrastructure, programs, and services that benefit residents, visitors, and the local economy.

This shift has empowered our business community to help decide how funds are allocated, ensuring local priorities are reflected in our investments. The result is a more transparent, community-focused approach to making tourism work for our region.

What the TBID Has Made Possible

Since the TBID’s launch, tourism-generated dollars have been put to work in tangible, impactful ways. Through the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program, $33.5 million of TOT and TBID funds have been invested in programs that likely wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.

Here are just a few examples:

Microtransit Expansion: TBID funds have helped support TART Connect, the free, on-demand microtransit service that improves mobility for residents and visitors.

Workforce Housing Programs: Initiatives like Lease to Locals and the Workforce Housing Preservation Program have been supported by the TBID to help provide housing options for local employees.

Environmental Stewardship Initiatives: Investments in the Clean Up the Lake scuba cleanups, the BEBOT beach cleaning robot, and Don’t Drop the Top campaign reflect our commitment to protecting Tahoe’s natural resources.

Trail and Recreation Access Improvements: TBID funding has supported winter trail grooming, bike and pedestrian safety, and trail and trailhead improvements to ensure everyone can enjoy Tahoe.

Local Business Support: Tourism development, Love North Tahoe shop, dine and play local, event funding, workforce vanpool programs and destination management efforts have helped our businesses stay strong year-round—not just during peak seasons.

What the TBID Means for Our Future

If renewed by the business community this fall, the TBID will continue to serve as a cornerstone of responsible destination management. It will allow us to continue to invest in workforce housing solutions and clean transportation options, protect our natural environment, and ensure that North Lake Tahoe evolves in a way that is authentic, inclusive, and sustainable.

It also ensures that local businesses maintain a direct voice in how tourism revenues are spent—something that is crucial for the long-term economic health of our community.

A New Era of Local Investment

From my perspective as COO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance, the TBID has fundamentally changed how we think about reinvestment. For the first time, we have a reliable revenue stream that is directed by our community, for our community. Our board and committees—comprised of local business owners and stakeholders—carefully evaluate every funding request to ensure it aligns with our shared goals: improving quality of life, sustaining our economy, and protecting our natural assets.

This isn’t just about tourism—it’s about transformation. The TBID allows our community to address long-standing needs, pilot creative solutions, and build a future where North Lake Tahoe can thrive—economically, environmentally, and socially.

As we look ahead, I encourage our business community to continue engaging in this process. The TBID represents our collective power to shape the future of North Lake Tahoe, and its renewal is critical to continuing the progress we’ve made together.

Let’s keep building a North Lake Tahoe that works for all of us.

Adam Wilson is the Chief Operating Officer of the North Tahoe Community Alliance