Life Time Tahoe Trail returns with new trail run for 15th Edition

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 15th annual Life Time Tahoe Trail returns July 19-20 to Northstar California Resort for a weekend of high-altitude endurance and family fun in the heart of the Sierra Nevada. This year marks an exciting evolution of the event with the debut of a Trail Run, adding a new dimension to the beloved mountain biking tradition.

More than 900 athletes from 37 states and three countries will descend on the Lake Tahoe region to compete in 100K and 25 mile mountain bike races, as well as the brand-new 50K and 15K trail run, which has already drawn nearly 300 runners for its inaugural year. Participants range in age from 3 to 78, with kid’s races, elite competition, and everything in between. In addition, NBA legend Reggie Miller will be back for a second year to take on the 100K mountain bike race.

New courses this year will feature flowing singletrack, mountain Jeep roads and panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding pine forests. Cyclists on the 100K course can expect over 10,000 ft of elevation gain, while runners can expect 4,700 ft of elevation gain over the 50K course.

Athletes taking on the 100K MTB and the 50K Run have the opportunity to earn one of 35 qualifier coins up for grabs for the mighty Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik and Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva in Leadville, Colorado. Races start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a finish festival and awards ceremonies. Athletes and spectators are invited to celebrate with good food, cold beer and live music at the Village at Northstar.