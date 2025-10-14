Listen: Tahoe TAP Podcast — Steve Teshara, Tahoe’s Ultimate Connector

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Welcome back to Tahoe TAP — the podcast spotlighting the Things, Adventure, and People that make life in this blue-and-green paradise so extraordinary. Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back with another episode packed with local insight, regional updates, and a conversation you won’t want to miss.

After catching listeners up on what’s unfolding around the lake, the duo welcomes a guest who’s practically woven into the fabric of Tahoe itself:

Steve Teshara — advocate, strategist, and one of the most deeply respected leaders in the basin.

If there’s a saying about someone “being around the block,” Steve’s been around the entire lake a few times. Since moving to Tahoe in 1973, he’s played a leading role in nearly every major regional initiative—from economic development to transportation, forest health, watershed restoration, and policy advocacy.

Today, he serves as Principal of Sustainable Community Advocates , the consulting firm he founded in 2010. But Tahoe residents will recognize his name from a long list of leadership roles, including:

CEO / Executive Director of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association

of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Executive Director roles with the Tahoe Chamber, Tahoe Sierra Preservation Council, and South Tahoe Gaming Alliance

with the Tahoe Chamber, Tahoe Sierra Preservation Council, and South Tahoe Gaming Alliance Key member of “Team Tahoe” in Washington D.C., helping secure federal appropriations for the region year after year

Known for his ability to “connect the dots,” Steve has a rare talent for bringing governments, nonprofits, and private partners together to solve complex regional challenges.

In today’s episode, the focus turns to two critical topics shaping Tahoe’s future: transportation solutions and Eastern Placer development planning — and Steve knows these like the back of his hand.