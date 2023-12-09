Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio brings inclusivity to North Lake Tahoe through yoga, cuisine,events

Classes can be enjoyed by anyone looking to learn at any level.

Provided/Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio

TRUCKEE, Calif.— Nestled amongst the towering pines of the Sierra Nevada, Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio is redefining tranquility at their two studio locations for the North Lake Tahoe community. Against the backdrop of the mountains, the yoga studio has been weaving a tapestry of serenity, where traditional holistic health practices meet the rugged beauty of North Lake Tahoe.

A long standing yoga studio in the Truckee community, Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio has been under new ownership since 2017. With a deep passion rooted in the body movement practice, Scott Fitzmorris, owner of Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio, is eager to bring his devotion to yoga to North Lake Tahoe for others to enjoy.

“I had some particular injuries from competitive skiing for so long, and I tried so many things to help my body; and yoga was the only thing that helps my particular injuries the best,” Fitzmorris said. “My favorite yoga studio in Lake Tahoe was going out of business, so I started thinking about how I could help out the active yoga members in the Truckee community.”

Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio offers yoga classes to all skill levels. Provided/Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio

After news of his favorite yoga studio going out of business, Fitzmorris, along with other loyal yogis in the area, put their heads together to find a solution to continue to practice.

“I was led to speak with the previous owner of Mountain Lotus [Yoga Studio], so I started talking with her about running a business within her space, and shortly thereafter, she came around to the idea of selling it,” Fitzmorris said.

After purchase of the studio in 2017, Fitzmorris immediately launched into remodeling the studio, and after two years of renovating, they were set to reopen; with an official launch date of spring 2020.

“We were set to open, and then we didn’t,” Fitzmorris said. “Persevering through the pandemic was difficult, but we did it. Since then, it’s been a really steady, positive growth.”

Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio offers a variety of classes for studio members, including Bikram Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Hot Vinyasa Yoga, Warm Yin, and Aerial Yoga; as well as seasonal Paddle Board Yoga. Private classes are also available by request. The studio also offers warm classes, providing a welcoming environment to all skill levels.

Along with offering unique yoga classes, Fitzmorris wanted to take it a step above the traditional yoga studio normal, by offering special events, along with a full-service food truck, Mountain Lotus Provisions, that’s onsite at the studio’s Truckee location, offering vegan and vegetarian food options.

“From the beginning, I’ve wanted the space to be for yoga and events,” Fitzmorris said. “I’ve always been really interested in food systems, because that’s how humans connect to so much, and also through sports and trying to feel good. A longtime friend, Ray Applegate, and I decided to go into business together and take a leap, bringing a food truck to our Truckee location.”

Mountain Lotus Provisions is a “food truck with a plant slant,” offering vegan and vegetarian options to the Truckee community. Provided/Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio

Applegate has a culinary background working throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin, and specializes in working with food trucks. The “food truck with a plant slant” is open daily at the studio’s Truckee location, and will also attend local events. The Mountain Lotus Provisions food truck is also available for reservation for special events as well.

“I’ve lived in Lake Tahoe for 24 years, and I was getting frustrated with the lack of variety in the food,” Fitzmorris said. “So I started talking to people about bringing different food to the area. After working with Ray, we came up with the concept of a vegetarian/vegan menu, that’s made for meat eaters. It’s made to be comfort food, and enjoyable for everybody.”

The Mountain Lotus Provisions’ food truck growth launched the business to success in their catering business. Mountain Lotus Provisions’ catering business is available to host in-studio for special events such as birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, and wellness gatherings, as well as offsite catering.

Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio celebrated their first recurring DJ event in early November, and looking forward, the studio is eager to bring in local bands and music in the region to take advantage of the studio’s premier sound system and space, to be enjoyable for the Truckee community.

“Music, food, and yoga are all harping on building and bringing our local community together,” Fitzmorris said. “Community building around healthy life systems is essential for our overall well being. We are focused on providing high quality experiences across everything that we do, and we are excited to bring it to North Lake Tahoe.”

Looking forward, the studio is working towards providing an inclusive, welcoming space for all community members to enjoy, hosting recurring events such as mic nights, art shows, and more.

“We want to showcase the individuals in our community and their unique talents, as well as the uniqueness of the North Lake Tahoe community as a whole,” Fitzmorris said. While the food and event space are new and exciting additions to the yoga studio, Fitzmorris harps on the core of their mission at Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio – which is to make the practice of yoga accessible, and welcoming for all to enjoy.

“We want everybody to practice, everyone has different barriers within yoga, but we are a safe space that’s welcoming to all; we have no expectations for you, we just want you to learn more about your body and the practice,” Fitzmorris said. “Come on in and get warm in the middle of winter at Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio.”

Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio has two studio locations. Their Truckee studio is located at 10124 E Street Truckee, Calif. 96161. Their Tahoe City studio is located at 760 North Lake Boulevard Tahoe City, Calif. 96145. For more information on Mountain Lotus Yoga Studio, visit their website at mountainlotusyoga.com or call 530-583-7500.