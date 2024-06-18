Nevada County budgets remain healthy with property taxes as leading revenue

The fiscal year comes to an end on July 1 and the Nevada County Board of Supervisors are expected to approve the proposed final budget for 2024 — 2025 totaling approximately $387,709,380 following a public hearing.

A presentation to the Board is slated for the 9 a.m. start time of the regularly scheduled meeting at the Eric Rood Administration Center located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

Expenses within the budget for the 2024 — 2025 are projected to increase by 4.8% with salaries and benefits topping the list with an 8.5% increase from the previous year.

The County remains fiscally healthy with strong fund balances, and seeking grants and other collaborative funding opportunities remains a priority, according to the presentation.

Property taxes are expected to increase by 5.5% bringing in an additional $3 million dollars worth of revenue.

Transfer tax, a charge levied on the transfer of ownership or title to property from one individual to another, is set to decrease by 36% reducing revenue projections by $615,000.

Sales tax is also expected to decrease by 11.2% or a loss in revenue of $570,000.

Transient occupancy tax on hotels, camping and other lodging remains flat with a slight decrease of only .4% or $5,000.

Federal and revenue from the state of California will increase by about $7 million for services such as the Sheriff’s offices, behavioral health and homelessness, and roads capital improvements, however, a reduction in safety project spending for roads including striping, high friction surface projects were completed in prior years so $2 million will be missing from the revenue this year.

The largest expenses are designated toward health and human services.

On a separate item scheduled for 10:30 a.m. the Nevada County Sanitation District No. 1 is expected to hold a public hearing and then the Board will consider adopting the proposed budget for 2024 — 2025 totaling over $13 million.

Item #3 on the agenda is a public hearing to establish fee schedules which includes multiple County departments.

The fee schedules that include updated or revised user fees are Community Development Agency and Public Health. The proposed update will affect user fees related to the cost of providing certain individual services and reflect changes in the cost to provide covered services, including the cost of labor, materials and overhead.