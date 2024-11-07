Nevada County celebrates Military Appreciation Week Nov. 9-17

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County is celebrating its 4th Annual Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 9-17.

One hundred local businesses are offering year-round discounts for a range of businesses, including grocery stores, auto repair, health care and restaurants in both the Grass Valley-Nevada City area and Truckee area. Discounts range from 5%-60%. The discounts are for veterans, active military and Gold Star parents who have lost a son or daughter in military service, with identification.

Additionally, Nevada County is participating in Operation Greenlight for the third year, which will light up Grass Valley’s Veterans Memorial Hall in green through Nov. 11 to recognize veterans.

“Nevada County has a history of honoring our veterans,” said Nevada County’s Veterans Services Officer David West. “Our team makes every effort to connect our veterans with the services they earned and to let our veterans know we are grateful for their service.”

Nevada County worked with Caltrans to replace and add -where we honor veterans- to roadside county line signs in 2022. Provided

Military Appreciation Week is a collaborative effort with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, Beale AFB, Nevada County Board of Supervisors, The City of Grass Valley, local Chambers of Commerce (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and Penn Valley), The Grass Valley Downtown Association, Sierra Harvest, The Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and The Union. See details at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/MilitaryAppreciationWeek .

Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office assists veterans and their spouses and dependents and is open from 9 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, with walk-in hours every Thursday. For more information about the Nevada County Veterans Services Office, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/VSO .