Nevada County celebrates Military Appreciation Week Nov. 9-17
NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County is celebrating its 4th Annual Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 9-17.
One hundred local businesses are offering year-round discounts for a range of businesses, including grocery stores, auto repair, health care and restaurants in both the Grass Valley-Nevada City area and Truckee area. Discounts range from 5%-60%. The discounts are for veterans, active military and Gold Star parents who have lost a son or daughter in military service, with identification.
Additionally, Nevada County is participating in Operation Greenlight for the third year, which will light up Grass Valley’s Veterans Memorial Hall in green through Nov. 11 to recognize veterans.
“Nevada County has a history of honoring our veterans,” said Nevada County’s Veterans Services Officer David West. “Our team makes every effort to connect our veterans with the services they earned and to let our veterans know we are grateful for their service.”
Military Appreciation Week is a collaborative effort with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, Beale AFB, Nevada County Board of Supervisors, The City of Grass Valley, local Chambers of Commerce (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and Penn Valley), The Grass Valley Downtown Association, Sierra Harvest, The Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and The Union. See details at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/MilitaryAppreciationWeek.
Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office assists veterans and their spouses and dependents and is open from 9 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, with walk-in hours every Thursday. For more information about the Nevada County Veterans Services Office, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/VSO.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.