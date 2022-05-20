Roberts Resorts launches ‘Village Camp’

The first two Village Camp resorts are being developed near Lake Tahoe, California, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Developed by Roberts Resorts, Village Camp will be an upscale outdoor resort company that combines oversized RV sites with luxury adventure cabins that can be rented or purchased as private getaway cabins.

Village Camp Truckee-Tahoe is being developed on the site of the 130-site Coachland RV Park in Truckee while Village Camp Flagstaff will be built on previously undeveloped property in Arizona.

“We expect to complete the first phase of construction at our first two Village Camp resorts by late summer 2022,” said Scott Roberts, president and CEO of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Roberts Resorts.

The clubhouses will be mountain contemporary design with large windows to take advantage of the outdoor views. Each will have an onsite bistro that will serve local coffee, beer and wine. There will be lots of shared spaces for cabin owners to entertain family and friends and to accommodate meetings and community get-togethers.

Village Camp Truckee Tahoe currently accommodates RV travelers as the property transitions into a high-end RV and tiny home resort. The property currently has one cabin but nine more are expected to be installed by summer and another 20 by year’s end, all of which will be available for rent. “Our goal is to have 40 cabins in place by next summer,” Roberts said, adding that 10 to 20 of the cabins will be available for purchase this year.

Groundbreaking on Village Camp Truckee Tahoe’s clubhouse is expected this summer with completion targeted for fall 2023. The construction team will also develop pocket mini playground parks and install new landscaping for clubhouse and RV lots throughout the resort.

Proposed resort amenities will include a steam room, a fitness room, an outdoor spa, a game room, and a locker room with places to store, repair and maintain skis in winter and bicycles in summer. A bistro run by a professional restaurant company is also being planned and is expected to open in late 2023.

Roberts Resorts is also planning to develop additional Village Camp Resorts in Moab and Park City, Utah in the near future. For more information about RV site availability and tiny home purchase and rental opportunities at Village Camp resorts, please visit https://www.villagecamp.com/ .

About Village Camp and Roberts Resorts

Village Camp is a new concept in RV and adventure cabin communities developed by Roberts Resorts. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Roberts Resorts currently owns and operates 11 RV resorts with approximately 4,000 sites in five states. Its Arizona properties include Pueblo El Mirage RV Resort in Phoenix, Sunrise RV Resort in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon RV & Golf Resort in Gold Canyon, and Vista del Sol RV Resort in Bullhead City. The company also owns Coachland RV Park in Truckee, California, Lake Osprey RV Resort in Elberta, Alabama; two Texas parks, Oak Forest RV Resort in Austin, and Rayford Crossing RV Resort in Spring; and two RV resorts in Utah, Park City RV Resort in Park City and Portal RV Resort in Moab.

Roberts Resorts was founded over 50 years ago by Scott Roberts’ parents, Bob and Barbara. The company has since grown to include approximately 350 employees.

Source: Roberts Resorts