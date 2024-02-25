The Legacy of timber: A historical journey through Truckee’s lumber industry

Truckee, California, has a rich history shaped by the lumber industry. The town was originally established as a vital hub for the Central Pacific Railroad. Additionally, in the 19th century Truckee played a pivotal role in the development of the American West. Truckee’s lumber was a cornerstone of its economic growth leaving an indelible mark on the town’s landscape and identity.

The lumber industry traces its roots back to the mid-1800s when pioneers recognized the abundance of Sugar Pine and other pine in the surrounding forests. The demand for lumber skyrocketed with the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad and Truckee became a strategic location for the supply of wood to fuel the locomotives and build the tracks. Large sawmills were established, transforming Truckee into a bustling center for logging and milling.

Hobart Mills sawmill. Truckee Donner Railroad Society and Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The arrival of the Central Pacific Railroad in 1868 marked a turning point for Truckee’s primary industry, The railroad provided a direct and efficient means of transporting timber to burgeoning markets, leading to an unprecedented boom in production. The industry flourished as logging operations expanded deeper into the surrounding forests, and sawmills multiplied to meet the growing demand for lumber.

Several prominent figures emerged as key players in Truckee’s lumber industry. One such individual was Joseph Gray whose 1867 sawmill, the Truckee Lumber Company, became one of the largest and most influential in the region, The mill’s success was not only due to its strategic location near the railroad but also to the innovative use of technology. including steam-powered equipment, which significantly increased production capacity.

Truckee Lumber Mill Truckee Donner Railroad Society and Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The largest sawmill operation was north of Truckee in Hobart Mills. The Sierra Nevada Wood & Lumber Company moved there from Incline Village in 1896. They cut logs in the Little Truckee River forest and had narrow gauge railroads that brought logs to the mill. Once the wood was cut a standard gauge railroad took the wood to the transcontinental railroad at Truckee. This mill operated until 1936.

Hobart Mills Truckee Donner Railroad Society and Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The Verdi Lumber Company cut wood north of present-day Boca reservoir and used a narrow gauge railroad that went over Dog Valley and down into the sawmill at Verdi. Initially, railroads were used by approximately two dozen area lumber mills because trucks were inadequate to go into the forest and haul logs. These railroads went south to Lake Tahoe along the Truckee River and also into Martis Valley.

As the lumber industry in Truckee prospered, concerns about environmental sustainability began to surface. The rapid deforestation and the environmental impact of logging activities became pressing issues. The once dense Sugar Pine forests surrounding Truckee were transformed into vast expanses of cleared land, raising questions about the long-term consequences of unchecked logging.

Logging in Truckee was not only an economic force but also a major employer. Thousands of workers, often immigrants seeking employment opportunities, were drawn to the region to work in the sawmills and logging camps. This diverse workforce played a crucial role in shaping Truckee’s multicultural identity.

By the early 20th century, the lumber industry in Truckee faced challenges. Overlogging led to a depletion of the once-abundant timber resources and increased competition from other regions contributed to the industry’s decline.

Still, the logging operation of Fibreboard and the Burney Lumber Company mill continued towards the end of the twentieth century. Fiberboard’s office was in Hobart Mills and the manager, Ken Mann, said he lived in one of the old Victorian houses in the small town. Ken, a Truckee resident who operated the Fibreboard logging operation, says they supplied 42 million board feet of lumber annually to the Burney Lumber mill. The timber came from a billion board feet available from their fee-owned land at Independence Lake.

Logs were sent to Truckee where they were milled to dimension lumber by Sidney Topol’s Burney Lumber. The company had established a lumber mill in Burney and then a second one in Truckee. In 1955. the Burney Lumber mill in Truckee was built in the Railyard where the old stone roundhouse had been.

Burney Lumber Mill Railyard. Truckee Donner Railroad Society and Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The operation was very efficient with the tree bark sent to Vitabark in Truckee and converted to ground cover.

Chips and other wood waste was sent to Fibreboard’s plywood operation in Rocklin and made into “MDF” plywood (medium-density fiberboard). Some of the lumber was stacked into specials units, shipped to Vietnam and dropped from airplanes to be used by soldiers to build structures.

Steve Topol of Reno said he worked summers in his dad’s lumber mill as a teenager. He learned many lessons working for his dad and brothers. One of his jobs was to monitor the logs as they were soaked in the pond and put on a conveyor belt to the debarking facility. One day, Sidney was watching as Steve slipped and fell into the rather foul-smelling pond at the base of the conveyor. As Steve stood up, he announced to his smiling father “I quit”. His father, who was watching him, said “You’re too late, I already fired you”. The lesson learned was not to threaten the boss, especially if he’s your father.

The mill was closed in 1989.

However, Truckee’s resilience was evident as the town successfully transitioned its economy to tourism and recreation.

Today, remnants of Truckee’s lumber industry can still be seen in the town’s historic architecture and preserved landmarks. The Truckee Lumber Company’s legacy lives on in the Truckee Hotel, a testament to the town’s rich history. Efforts to preserve the remaining structures and educate the public about Truckee’s lumber industry underscore the importance of understanding and honoring the town’s heritage.

Hobart Mills machine shop. Truckee Donner Railroad Society and Truckee-Donner Historical Society

Truckee’s lumber industry played a vital role in the town’s development shaping its identity and contributing to the growth of the American West. As we reflect on the history of this industry, we gain a deeper appreciation for the challenges faced and the resilience demonstrated by the people of Truckee. Today, the legacy of the lumber industry lives on, not only in the town’s historical sites and museums, but also in the stories passed down through generations, reminding us of the importance of sustainable practices and responsible resource management.

About the author:

Jerry Blackwill is the President of the Museum of Truckee History and the Truckee Donner Railroad Society. He is active in Truckee Rotary, a leader for the Donner Party Hikes and an enthusiast for Truckee history.