Truckee student one of two winners awarded in Sheriff’s Holiday Card Contest
NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced two winners in the Sheriff’s third annual Children’s Holiday Card Contest.
The two winning children are:
- 9-year-old Mia Zarate, 4th grade, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee, CA
- 12-year-old Noelle Heinrich, 7th grade, Forest Charter School, Grass Valley, CA
“We received over a hundred submissions this year, all of which we loved for a multitude of reasons,” said Sheriff Shannan Moon. “We know many children spent a great deal of time perfecting their designs and the sheer creativity and hard work put in by every child was more than evident by our team, making it difficult to select one winner, let alone two.”
In total, the Sheriff’s Office received 115 submissions from Nevada County children, ranging from 3 to 12 years old. Sheriff Moon and her leadership team carefully reviewed all submissions and voted for their favorites, which resulted in two winners.
Each child has won the following: a patrol ride to school and/or to an agreed upon destination; a Donuts with Deputies party; a meet and greet with Sheriff Moon; and most importantly, their drawing will be published as one of two official season’s greetings cards for the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’d like to thank all the children who participated this year and thank all the parents, teachers, and school officials for their support too,” added Sheriff Moon. “The drawings have brought much joy to our team and we’d like to share that joy with others by inviting the community to view all submissions.”
Every child’s submission is now featured as part of a video slideshow, available to watch on NCSO’s Facebook and Instagram at:
- Facebook: https://fb.watch/DnsGNfTs1l/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRDkcXXD15w/
Submissions were received from the following 22 schools and homeschool programs: Truckee Elementary School, Forest Charter School, Bell Hill Academy Elementary School, Clear Creek Elementary School, Deer Creek Elementary School, Grass Valley Charter School, Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, Grizzly Hill School, Yuba River Charter School, Margaret G. Scotten School, Williams Ranch Elementary School, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter School, Nevada City School of the Arts, Mount St. Mary’s Academy, Ready Springs Elementary School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Seven Hills Middle School, Alder Creek Middle School, Cottage Hill Elementary School, Union Hill Elementary School, Redtail Enrichment Center, and Little Village Collaborative.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.