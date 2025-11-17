Truckee student one of two winners awarded in Sheriff’s Holiday Card Contest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced two winners in the Sheriff’s third annual Children’s Holiday Card Contest.

The two winning children are:

9-year-old Mia Zarate, 4 th grade, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee, CA

grade, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee, CA 12-year-old Noelle Heinrich, 7th grade, Forest Charter School, Grass Valley, CA

“We received over a hundred submissions this year, all of which we loved for a multitude of reasons,” said Sheriff Shannan Moon. “We know many children spent a great deal of time perfecting their designs and the sheer creativity and hard work put in by every child was more than evident by our team, making it difficult to select one winner, let alone two.”

Winning Drawing by 9-year-old Mia Zarate. Provided

In total, the Sheriff’s Office received 115 submissions from Nevada County children, ranging from 3 to 12 years old. Sheriff Moon and her leadership team carefully reviewed all submissions and voted for their favorites, which resulted in two winners.

Each child has won the following: a patrol ride to school and/or to an agreed upon destination; a Donuts with Deputies party; a meet and greet with Sheriff Moon; and most importantly, their drawing will be published as one of two official season’s greetings cards for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’d like to thank all the children who participated this year and thank all the parents, teachers, and school officials for their support too,” added Sheriff Moon. “The drawings have brought much joy to our team and we’d like to share that joy with others by inviting the community to view all submissions.”

Every child’s submission is now featured as part of a video slideshow, available to watch on NCSO’s Facebook and Instagram at:

Submissions were received from the following 22 schools and homeschool programs: Truckee Elementary School, Forest Charter School, Bell Hill Academy Elementary School, Clear Creek Elementary School, Deer Creek Elementary School, Grass Valley Charter School, Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, Grizzly Hill School, Yuba River Charter School, Margaret G. Scotten School, Williams Ranch Elementary School, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter School, Nevada City School of the Arts, Mount St. Mary’s Academy, Ready Springs Elementary School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Seven Hills Middle School, Alder Creek Middle School, Cottage Hill Elementary School, Union Hill Elementary School, Redtail Enrichment Center, and Little Village Collaborative.